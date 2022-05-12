VSBLTY NAMED INTEL® CHANNEL PARTNER OF THE YEAR AT INTEL VISION 2022

Philadelphia, PA, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that the company has been named a Channel Partner of the Year at Intel Vision 2022, which ended May 11. It is at this event that Intel® leaders recognize partner companies for outstanding achievement.

The North America Channel Partner of the Year awards honor Intel partners that enhance technology innovation, sales growth, go-to-market strategies and marketing. These awards recognize the innovative solutions of Intel and its partners that are made possible through continued ecosystem collaboration.

VSBLTY was honored for providing “enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using AI-driven software Vector™, and industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™.”

Acknowledging the recognition on behalf of his company, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “It is a distinct honor to be selected as an Intel Channel Partner of the Year, and everyone at VSBLTY—from our staff, clients and partners, to our Directors and Advisory Board members—are happy to share in this singular achievement.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor - Access.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.