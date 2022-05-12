Global Zinc Dust Market is Expected to Represent a Value of USD 1.90 Billion By 2030

Newark, NJ, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by MarketandResearch.biz, the global zinc dust market is expected to grow from USD 1.30 billion in 2021 to USD 1.90 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The increase the chemical application in multiple enterprises is anticipated to expand demand for the zinc dust market during the projection period. Further, the increase in customers' disposable income and the proliferation of urbanization are the driving factors of the market growth. Moreover, the fluctuating raw material costs & production price of zinc dust are the restraining factors of the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancement & innovation is the opportunities for market growth.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global zinc dust market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For example, in January 2019, Aterian Investment Partners declared the acquisition of United States Zinc, the manufacturer of zinc oxide & zinc dust. However, this acquisition will aid both the firms in the product proliferation in the international & domestic industry.

Market Growth & Trends

The growth of the zinc dust market is driven by the increasing demand for zinc dust in the personal & cosmetics care industry. Furthermore, the unique sacrificing method of zinc dust carries the ability to prevent rust. Thus, it is widely utilized as an anti-corrosive agent in a comprehensive range of shielding coatings like marine, industrial, and yacht. Zinc dust is also employed as a medium for drug manufacturing procedures in the pharmaceutical enterprise. These factors are evaluated to boost the zinc dust industry growth during the projection period.

Moreover, the augmentation in construction in the developing region will lead to this heavy industry growth over the projection period, attracting more participants in China, Japan, and India. The increasing usage of renewable energy sources that are not consistently available necessitates ecologically valuable & long-term electrical energy storage. Also, a significant proliferation in the number of commercial, industrial, and residential projects is anticipated to support this industry growth of zinc dust worldwide. Further, the considerable increase in general construction projects will affect the demand for zinc ore in various applications. Geographically, developing nations such as South Korea, China, Japan, and India are becoming more essential due to the increasing cosmetics industry. Thus, the investors are paying more attention to these nations owing to the surge in demand for customer goods products.

Key Findings

In 2021, the paint grade type segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36.19%.

The type segment is divided into chemical grade, paint grade, and others. In 2021, the paint grade type segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36.19%. Zinc powder is utilized in zinc-rich paint to cover steel shells from corrosion. Also, zinc-rich paint is an important element of most heavy-duty layers, as employed in the security of significant structures such as steel bridges, offshore oil rigs, and petrochemical & powder industries.

In 2021, the chemical industrial segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 30.04%.

The end-use sector segment is divided into chemical industrial, paint industrial, pharmaceutical industrial, and other. In 2021, the chemical industrial segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 30.04%. Further, zinc dust & powders are generally utilized in the chemical enterprise to purify solutions or achieve other reductions via cementation. Due to the well-prominent electrochemical mechanism known as galvanic action, zinc dust has shown to be an excellent approach to shielding steel from corrosion. Additionally, zinc powders are utilized in multiple chemical applications such as Organo zinc in pharma, agro-chemistry, and life-science applications.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Zinc Dust Market:

North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global zinc dust market with a market share of 43.17% and a market value of around 0.52 billion in 2021. North America currently dominates the zinc dust market due to the rising pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 6.02% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the growth of the chemical enterprise. Also, the zinc dust industry in China is growing at a high rate due to the high demand in the pharmaceutical industry in China is also aids in driving the industry growth in this region.

Key players operating in the global zinc dust market are:

EverZinc (Subsidiary of OpenGate Capital)

S. Zinc (Subsidiary of Aterian)

Numinor Chemical Industries Ltd

Hanchang

Silox India Private Limited

Metal Powder Company Limited (MEPCO)

Toho Zinc Co., Ltd

Hakusui Tech Co., Ltd

Pars Zinc Dust Manufacturing Co. (PZD)

Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc Industry Co., Ltd

Shandong Xingyuan Zinc Technology Co., Ltd

Luoping Zinc and Electricity Co., Ltd

Shijiazhuang Xinri Zinc Co., Ltd

Pinkto Chemicals

Vishnupriya Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Shree Industrial Adsorbents Pvt. Ltd

Labdhi Chemicals

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Market and Research has segmented the global zinc dust market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Zinc Dust Market by Type:

Chemical Grade

Paint Grade

Others

Global Zinc Dust Market by Application:

Chemical Industrial

Paint Industrial

Pharmaceutical Industrial

Other

About the report:

The global zinc dust market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

