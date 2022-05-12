Stantec Announces Results of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: STN



Stantec Inc. (“Stantec”), a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, held its virtual annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 12, 2022. A total of 88,966,625 shares (80.02% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors



The Board of Directors of Stantec had fixed the number of directors standing for election at the Meeting to be nine. Each of the nine nominees listed in Stantec’s Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2022 was elected as a director of Stantec. The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Douglas K. Ammerman 83,141,283 96.98 2,588,385 3.02 Martin A. à Porta 84,521,473 98.59 1,208,195 1.41 Richard C. Bradeen 84,494,749 98.56 1,234,919 1.44 Shelley A. M. Brown 85,617,780 99.87 111,888 0.13 Patricia D. Galloway 84,522,645 98.59 1,207,023 1.41 Robert J. Gomes 85,555,660 99.80 174,008 0.20 Gordon A. Johnston 85,628,653 99.88 101,015 0.12 Donald J. Lowry 85,667,181 99.93 62,487 0.07 Marie-Lucie Morin 80,219,080 93.57 5,510,588 6.43

2. Appointment of Auditor



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as auditor of Stantec for 2022, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the appointment of auditor are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 88,834,811 99.85 131,814 0.15

3. Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation



Shareholders accepted Stantec’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2022 and delivered in connection with the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote by ballot on Stantec’s approach to executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 84,191,937 98.21 1,537,731 1.79

