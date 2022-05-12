HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Call scheduled for today, May 12, at 4:30 pm ET

TUCSON, Ariz., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, today reported recent business highlights and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Released a proof-of-approach white paper, demonstrating the utility of HTG’s proprietary profiling technologies as a key component of its novel drug discovery and design platform.

  • Expanded the HTG Therapeutics business unit leadership team with the addition of Christina M. Carruthers, Ph.D., as Vice President of Target Strategy and Early Development.

  • Expanded the utility of the HTG EdgeSeq technology by harmonizing sample preparation protocols for the miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay and the HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP), allowing customers to use a single tissue section and one lysate method to run both panels.

  • Completed a private placement with a leading healthcare investor. The gross proceeds to HTG from the private placement, after deducting the placement agent fees and other expenses related to the transaction, were approximately $7.2 million.


First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $1.2 million, compared with $1.4 million for the same period in 2021, and was comprised entirely of product and product-related services revenue in both periods. Sales of the HTP to new and existing customers as consumables and sample processing services represented over 40% of revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net loss from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $6.3 million, compared with $4.6 million for the same period in 2021. Net loss per share was $(0.81) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared with $(0.80) for the first quarter of 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term available-for-sale securities totaled $21.6 million as of March 31, 2022, with current liabilities of approximately $8.5 million and non-current liabilities of $8.7 million.

Conference Call and Webcast:

HTG will host a conference call for the investment community today beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: (855) 327-6837
International: (631) 891-4304
Conference ID: 10019008
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=zldEP8Ko

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

-Financial tables follow-

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(Unaudited) 
         
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2022  2021 
Product and product-related services revenue $1,184,454  $1,435,146 
         
Operating expenses:        
Cost of product and product-related services revenue  855,048   785,200 
Selling, general and administrative  4,663,011   3,859,619 
Research and development  1,920,430   1,372,040 
Total operating expenses  7,438,489   6,016,859 
Operating loss  (6,254,035)  (4,581,713)
Other income (expense)  (243,098)  (264,145)
Net loss before income taxes  (6,497,133)  (4,845,858)
Provision for income taxes  (386)  (2,449)
Net loss $(6,497,519) $(4,848,307)
         
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.81) $(0.80)
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted  8,011,774   6,040,752 


HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
  
         
  March 31,  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
Assets  (Unaudited)     
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $14,614,427  $9,599,950 
Short-term investments available-for-sale, at fair value  6,948,584   12,343,456 
Accounts receivable, net  749,220   2,092,466 
Inventory, net  2,022,478   1,987,753 
Prepaid expenses and other  1,074,735   1,163,339 
Total current assets  25,409,444   27,186,964 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  1,245,045   1,345,361 
Property and equipment, net  949,209   1,118,886 
Other non-current assets  860,604   809,476 
Total assets $28,464,302  $30,460,687 
         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $1,317,009  $1,649,440 
Accrued liabilities  1,024,984   2,022,569 
Current portion of long-term debt  5,000,000   5,167,586 
NuvoGen obligation - current  548,301   548,301 
Operating lease liabilities - current  423,111   413,865 
Other current liabilities  181,088   141,749 
Total current liabilities  8,494,493   9,943,510 
NuvoGen obligation - non-current, net of discount  3,725,273   3,900,880 
Long-term debt, net  4,046,356   5,178,629 
Other non-current liabilities  929,706   1,037,844 
Total liabilities  17,195,828   20,060,863 
Commitments and Contingencies        
Total stockholders’ equity  11,268,474   10,399,824 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $28,464,302  $30,460,687 
         