HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

TUCSON, Ariz., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, today reported recent business highlights and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Recent Business Highlights

Released a proof-of-approach white paper, demonstrating the utility of HTG’s proprietary profiling technologies as a key component of its novel drug discovery and design platform.





Expanded the HTG Therapeutics business unit leadership team with the addition of Christina M. Carruthers, Ph.D., as Vice President of Target Strategy and Early Development.





Expanded the utility of the HTG EdgeSeq technology by harmonizing sample preparation protocols for the miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay and the HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP), allowing customers to use a single tissue section and one lysate method to run both panels.





Completed a private placement with a leading healthcare investor. The gross proceeds to HTG from the private placement, after deducting the placement agent fees and other expenses related to the transaction, were approximately $7.2 million.







First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $1.2 million, compared with $1.4 million for the same period in 2021, and was comprised entirely of product and product-related services revenue in both periods. Sales of the HTP to new and existing customers as consumables and sample processing services represented over 40% of revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net loss from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $6.3 million, compared with $4.6 million for the same period in 2021. Net loss per share was $(0.81) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared with $(0.80) for the first quarter of 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term available-for-sale securities totaled $21.6 million as of March 31, 2022, with current liabilities of approximately $8.5 million and non-current liabilities of $8.7 million.

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

-Financial tables follow-

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Product and product-related services revenue $ 1,184,454 $ 1,435,146 Operating expenses: Cost of product and product-related services revenue 855,048 785,200 Selling, general and administrative 4,663,011 3,859,619 Research and development 1,920,430 1,372,040 Total operating expenses 7,438,489 6,016,859 Operating loss (6,254,035 ) (4,581,713 ) Other income (expense) (243,098 ) (264,145 ) Net loss before income taxes (6,497,133 ) (4,845,858 ) Provision for income taxes (386 ) (2,449 ) Net loss $ (6,497,519 ) $ (4,848,307 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.81 ) $ (0.80 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 8,011,774 6,040,752



