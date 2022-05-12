Stryve Foods, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

PLANO, Texas, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced leadership succession plans with the appointment of Christopher Boever as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer starting on May 23, 2022. In connection with the appointment of Mr. Boever, Joe Oblas will transition to the new position of Chief Growth Officer. These changes are a part of a long-term succession plan that allows for an orderly transition, as well as the continued growth and development of Stryve and its leadership bench. In addition, on May 11, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Mr. Boever to the Board as a Class III Director effective May 23, 2022.



Joe Oblas, CEO and Co-founder said, “As part of our succession plan of this important C-level position, the Board and I have identified Chris as the right person to lead Stryve through its next phase of growth. We are excited to welcome Chris to Stryve later in May. He joins Stryve with a proven track record of strategic leadership, including more than 30 years of executive experience in key consumer packaged foods leadership roles at Hain Celestial, Pinnacle Foods, ConAgra Brands and Hormel.

“As a Co-founder, director and fellow stockholder of Stryve, my vision and passion for this business is to continue to drive sales, product innovation, market penetration, and brand development. I strongly believe with my talents and skills, I can help open new doors of distribution, work on important innovation and focus exclusively on continuing the momentum of our sales and distribution,” concluded Oblas.

Ted Casey, Co-founder and Chairman comments, “As Co-founder of Stryve, Joe has been an important visionary and played a key leadership role that created and launched this new U.S. meat snack category. Joe has successfully worked to put Stryve on the map as a pioneering player with first mover leadership. Joe worked tirelessly on this endeavor, as well as growing key distribution, creating new branded opportunities, and building out our foundation that has caused us to be one of the fastest growing brands in the country. He will continue to work on his passion to create value as Chief Growth Officer at Stryve.”

“I am honored to join Stryve Foods and excited about the category, the brand, the team and the potential. The mission and positioning that Stryve brings to deliver customers a high protein meat snack, with on-the-go convenience, presents tremendous opportunity for all stakeholders, including customers. I look forward to working with the entire team at Stryve. Also, I am proud of the accomplishments of my past and I am confident in the Stryve team’s ability to deliver long-term profitable growth,” commented Mr. Boever.

Mr. Boever was responsible for Hain Celestial North America, where he led sales, marketing and innovation transformations. Mr. Boever spent more than 30 years as executive in the consumer packaged foods industry, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer and President of Food Service at Pinnacle Foods Corp. Prior to Pinnacle, he was Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at ConAgra Foods, and prior to that was Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Hormel Foods Corp. He is a passionate mentor, coach and instills an engaging company culture that inspires teams to collaborate as a focused unit, while attaining peak performance. Boever received a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater along with continuing education programs at University of Southern California, Stanford University and the University of Minnesota. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for Snack it Forward and the Food Marketing Institute.



About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon platform. For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper

smartin@threepa.com or pkupper@threepa.com

214-616-2207