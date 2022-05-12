Stonemor Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results

BENSALEM, Pa., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today reported operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain additional details, and will be posted at www.stonemor.com.



FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenues for the first quarter were $81.0 million compared to $78.3 million in the first quarter in the prior year.

Cemetery segment operating income for the first quarter was $8.0 million compared to $11.7 million in the first quarter in the prior year period, representing a decrease of $3.6 million.

Funeral home segment operating income for the first quarter was $1.3 million compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter in the prior year period, representing a decrease of $0.3 million.

Corporate overhead expense increased to $11.8 million in the first quarter compared to $9.5 million in the first quarter in the prior year period.

First quarter operating loss was $2.7 million compared to operating income of $3.6 million in the first quarter in the prior year.

First quarter net loss from continuing operations was $12.2 million compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter in the prior year.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $32.6 million compared to $28.0 million in the first quarter in the prior year.

Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “As we entered 2022, we knew that we were facing tougher comps after our strong sales production performance throughout 2021. Our teams delivered during the first quarter of 2022, with pre-need sales production growth of 4% compared to a first quarter of 2021 that was up 45% against the first quarter of 2020. This performance contributed to a year-to-date adjusted EBITDA improvement of $4.6 million, even as we are faced with rising costs and other expense challenges.”

LIQUIDITY UPDATE

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $90.9 million of cash, including $16.7 million of restricted cash, and $393.6 million of total debt.

“Through the first quarter, we remained on target with our previously announced 2022 annual guidance targets for organic growth in our trusts of $70 million and unlevered free cash flow of $40 million,” said Jeff DiGiovanni, StoneMor’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we generated $28.2 million in trust growth, which included $10.3 million in trust funds added through our recent acquisitions, as well as $6.3 million in unlevered free cash flow. Collectively, that’s $34.5 million in value creation during the first quarter of 2022.”

AXAR LETTER UPDATE

As previously reported, the Conflicts Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors and its counsel had been engaged in discussions with Axar Capital Management, LP (“Axar”) and its counsel regarding a transaction in which Axar would acquire the shares of the Company that are not owned by Axar or its affiliates but, as had also been previously reported, those negotiations had been tabled in light of the work undertaken by the Conflicts Committee with respect to the independent review of certain investments by our trusts in which Axar had an interest. The Conflicts Committee and Axar recently resumed active negotiations and those negotiations are continuing, but they have not come to agreement on any price that Axar would pay for such shares or on certain other terms of any transaction. There can be no assurance that any agreement with respect to a take-private transaction will be executed or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to these matters except as required under applicable law.

About StoneMor Inc.

StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 304 cemeteries and 72 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc. please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, information regarding continued negotiations with Axar, are forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “project,” “expect,” “predict” and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and estimates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results stated or implied in this press release. StoneMor’s major risks are related to uncertainties associated with current business and economic disruptions resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including the effect of government regulations issued in connection therewith, its ability to identify, and negotiate acceptable agreements with, sellers of additional properties, uncertainties associated with the cash flow from pre-need and at-need sales, trusts and financings, which may impact StoneMor’s ability to meet its financial projections and service its debt, as well as with StoneMor’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in StoneMor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other reports that StoneMor files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time. Except as required under applicable law, StoneMor assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, Field EBITDA and unlevered free cash flow, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. All business results presented in this release are not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results and facilitate an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to net income, earnings per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below (in thousands):

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss from continuing operations $ (12,234 ) $ (5,213 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 232 (1,676 ) Interest expense 9,286 10,473 Depreciation and amortization 2,061 2,102 Non-cash stock compensation 499 505 Cost of lots sold 1,870 1,394 EBITDA 1,714 7,585 Change in deferred revenues 33,674 22,598 Change in deferred selling and obtaining costs (2,832 ) (2,202 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,556 $ 27,981

FIELD EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 EBITDA $ 1,714 $ 7,585 Corporate overhead 11,813 9,541 Less: non-cash stock compensation 499 505 Field EBITDA $ 13,028 $ 16,621

UNLEVERED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,755 $ 4,631 Cash interest payments 111 8,639 Unlevered cash provided by operating activities 8,866 13,270 Less: cash paid for capital expenditures 2,602 1,774 Unlevered free cash flow $ 6,264 $ 11,496

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash $ 74,223 $ 83,882 Restricted cash 16,704 16,415 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 64,321 62,220 Prepaid expenses 10,321 6,971 Other current assets 16,141 11,459 Total current assets 181,710 180,947 Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance 72,196 72,309 Cemetery property 306,065 296,758 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 84,454 82,610 Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value 589,767 567,853 Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value 345,413 339,138 Deferred selling and obtaining costs 125,886 124,023 Deferred tax assets 3 21 Goodwill 5,195 — Intangible assets, net 51,988 54,023 Other assets 22,801 23,462 Total assets $ 1,785,478 $ 1,741,144 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 44,332 $ 44,704 Accrued interest 12,844 4,344 Current portion, long-term debt 3,876 762 Total current liabilities 61,052 49,810 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 389,728 389,401 Deferred revenues 1,094,329 1,056,260 Deferred tax liabilities 10,994 10,878 Perpetual care trust corpus 345,413 339,138 Other long-term liabilities 41,439 41,399 Total liabilities 1,942,955 1,886,886 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 118,337,475

and 118,290,600 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,183 1,182 Paid-in capital in excess of par value (82,788 ) (83,286 ) Accumulated deficit (75,872 ) (63,638 ) Total stockholders' equity (157,477 ) (145,742 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,785,478 $ 1,741,144

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Cemetery: Interments $ 21,155 $ 20,519 Merchandise 14,856 16,282 Services 16,858 17,281 Investment and other 16,628 12,898 Funeral home: Merchandise 6,045 5,973 Services 5,435 5,360 Total revenues 80,977 78,313 Costs and Expenses: Cost of goods sold 11,539 11,184 Cemetery expense 22,179 18,161 Selling expense 15,573 14,207 General and administrative expense 10,753 10,193 Corporate overhead 11,813 9,541 Depreciation and amortization 2,061 2,102 Funeral home expenses: Merchandise 1,632 1,661 Services 4,757 4,661 Other 3,386 3,019 Total costs and expenses 83,693 74,729 Operating (loss) income (2,716 ) 3,584 Interest expense (9,286 ) (10,473 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (12,002 ) (6,889 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (232 ) 1,676 Net loss from continuing operations (12,234 ) (5,213 ) Discontinued operations (Note 2): Income from operations of discontinued businesses — 589 Income tax expense — — Net income from discontinued operations — 589 Net loss $ (12,234 ) $ (4,624 ) Net loss from continuing operations per common share (basic) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.04 ) Net income from discontinued operations per common share (basic) — 0.00 Net loss per common share (basic) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.04 ) Net loss from continuing operations per common share (diluted) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.04 ) Net income from discontinued operations per common share (diluted) — 0.00 Net loss per common share (diluted) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 118,329 117,909 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 118,329 117,909

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)