Sema4 Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Total revenue of $53.9 million



1,300 basis points of sequential adjusted gross margin improvement

Reaffirming full year 2022 pro forma revenue target

New operating model and focus on efficiencies to reduce 2022 cash burn by an estimated $50 million, extending cash runway into 2024

Sema4 to host conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SMFR) (“Sema4”), an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided an update on key strategic and operational initiatives.

“I am very pleased by our start to the year, which shows fundamental improvements from a financial perspective, as well as significant progress across our strategic objectives. We delivered record test volume and expanded engagement across our health system partnerships,” said Eric Schadt, PhD, President and Chief Research & Development Officer of Sema4. “We were also delighted to complete the acquisition of GeneDx and welcome Katherine Stueland as our new CEO to further scale, operationalize, and strengthen Sema4.”

“With the strength of Sema4’s platform, the addition of GeneDx will accelerate the delivery of precision medicine and enable even broader data capabilities than before. We have strong momentum that puts us on a path to deliver on our 2022 pro forma revenue target of $350 million. In addition, we are focused on operating efficiencies that will reduce 2022 cash burn by an estimated $50 million compared to our original plan, extending our cash runway into 2024,” said Katherine Stueland, Chief Executive Officer of Sema4. “Since closing the GeneDx acquisition, we have streamlined our leadership team and established a new, agile operating model to drive growth, operating efficiency, and the delivery of transformational partnerships, all of which put us on a scalable path to profitability. With this focus, we can realize our vision of applying the use of genomics and large-scale clinical data to set a new standard of care, enabling comprehensive family health, from planning a pregnancy through every stage of life.”

First Quarter & Recent Highlights

Testing volumes were up 27% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, with 84,925 tests resulted (excluding COVID-19 tests)

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2022, excluding COVID-19 testing revenue, was $50.1 million compared to $48.3 million in the same period of 2021. Total revenue in the first quarter of 2022, including COVID-19 testing revenue, was $53.9 million compared to $64.2 million in the same period of 2021

Completed the acquisition of GeneDx, Inc. (“GeneDx”) at the end of April, accelerating the Company’s path to improving gross margins and ultimately towards profitability

Streamlined the leadership team to enable focused execution across key growth priorities, operating efficiency, and transformational health system and biopharma partnerships

Closed $200 million in financing via private placement from leading growth and life sciences investors, including Pfizer, in conjunction with the completion of the GeneDx acquisition

Expanded REPRESENT study in March to run nationally in partnership with community oncologists caring for patients with advanced cancer in diverse and traditionally underserved populations

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $53.9 million compared to $64.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decline in year over year revenue was primarily attributable to a decrease in COVID-19 test volumes as a result of the decision to discontinue testing services at the end of the first quarter of 2022. This was partially offset by an increase in testing volumes of both our Women’s Health and Oncology product lines. First quarter revenue growth was 4% year-over-year and 6% sequentially (excluding COVID-19 testing revenue) vs. the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 10%. Adjusted gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 13%, as compared to adjusted gross margin of 22% for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted gross margin was up roughly 1,300 basis points sequentially vs. the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $94.9 million. Adjusted operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022, which excludes stock-based compensation, restructuring, and transaction expenses, were $71.8 million compared to $43.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was ($76.9) million. Adjusted net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was ($65.9) million compared to ($24.9) million in the same period of 2021.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $315.0 million as of March 31, 2022 and the Company’s $125 million revolving credit facility remains undrawn, bringing total liquidity to $440.0 million. As of April 29, 2022, Sema4 had 377,249,186 outstanding shares of Class A common stock.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

Sema4 is reaffirming its previously issued full year 2022 pro forma revenue target of $350 million. The company now expects fiscal year 2022 total revenue to be $305-315 million, reflecting the inclusion of GeneDx for the eight months of ownership in 2022. Sema4 is raising its full year 2022 adjusted gross margin target and now expects full year 2022 gross margin to exceed 20%. The Company expects to end 2022 with more than $200 million of cash and cash equivalents and total liquidity of over $325 million. The 2022 revenue guidance is on a combined basis for the portion of the year which Sema4 owns GeneDx, following completion of the GeneDx acquisition.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expected full year 2022 revenue, volume and gross margin guidance, our expectations for our growth and future investment in our business, and our expectations of the anticipated benefits and synergies of the recently completed GeneDx acquisition. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, and (iv) the risk that the anticipated benefits of the GeneDx acquisition may not be fully realized, if at all. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 14, 2022 and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis®, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

For more information, please visit sema4.com

Sema4 Holdings Corp.

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (1) Revenue: Diagnostic test revenue $ 52,495 $ 62,760 Other revenue 1,446 1,441 Total revenue 53,941 64,201 Cost of services 48,316 68,524 Gross profit (loss) 5,625 (4,323 ) Research and development 21,315 53,133 Selling and marketing 29,547 35,366 General and administrative 42,784 102,038 Related party expenses 1,284 1,797 Loss from operations (89,305 ) (196,657 ) Other income (expense), net: Change in fair market value of warrant and earn-out contingent liabilities 13,190 — Interest income 27 21 Interest expense (808 ) (723 ) Other income — 5,584 Total other income (expense), net 12,409 4,882 Loss before income taxes $ (76,896 ) $ (191,775 ) Income tax provision — — Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (76,896 ) $ (191,775 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock 244,368,743 549,778 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class A common stock $ (0.31 ) $ (348.82 )

Sema4 Holdings Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2022 (unaudited) December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 315,002 $ 400,569 Accounts receivable, net 37,642 26,509 Due from related parties 125 54 Inventory, net 36,318 33,456 Prepaid expenses 17,241 19,154 Other current assets 4,096 3,802 Total current assets $ 410,424 $ 483,544 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,417 — Property and equipment, net 60,976 62,719 Restricted cash 900 900 Other assets 6,953 6,930 Total assets $ 517,670 $ 554,093 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 68,880 $ 64,801 Due to related parties 3,237 2,623 Contract liabilities 66 473 Short-term lease liabilities 5,072 — Other current liabilities 23,384 33,387 Total current liabilities $ 100,639 $ 101,284 Long-term debt, net of current portion 11,000 11,000 Long-term lease liabilities 57,478 — Other liabilities 500 21,907 Warrant liability 15,177 21,555 Earn-out contingent liability 3,432 10,244 Total liabilities $ 188,226 $ 165,990 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,000,000 and 0 shares authorized at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 380,000,000 shares authorized, 245,154,475 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and $0.0001 par value: 380,000,000 shares authorized, 242,647,604 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 24 24 Additional paid-in capital 981,757 $ 963,520 Accumulated deficit (652,337 ) (575,441 ) Total stockholders’ equity 329,444 388,103 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 517,670 $ 554,093

Sema4 Holdings Corp

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (1) Operating activities Net loss $ (76,896 ) $ (191,775 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,803 4,902 Stock-based compensation expense 17,559 164,962 Change in fair value of warrant and earn-out contingent liabilities (13,190 ) — Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 43 1,821 Non-cash lease expense 167 191 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 128 — Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,132 ) (1,296 ) Inventory (2,904 ) (9,828 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,596 (6,327 ) Due to/from related parties 543 (688 ) Other assets (151 ) — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,932 3,951 Contract liabilities (408 ) 1,027 Other current liabilities (6,584 ) (9,148 ) Net cash used in operating activities (81,494 ) (42,208 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,378 ) (2,075 ) Development of internal-use software assets (2,535 ) (2,919 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,913 ) (4,994 ) Financing activities Payment of deferred transaction costs — (1,254 ) Finance lease principal payments (862 ) (1,052 ) Long-term debt principal payments — (394 ) Exercise of stock options 702 422 Net cash used in financing activities (160 ) (2,278 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (85,567 ) (49,480 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 401,469 118,960 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 315,902 $ 69,480 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 607 $ 723 Cash paid for taxes $ 168 $ — Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,325 $ 1,164 Software development costs in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 717 $ 1,570 Unpaid deferred transaction costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 227 $ 4,228

Sema4 Holdings Corp.

Reconciliation of Revenue to our Adjusted Gross Profit & Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands)

The following is a reconciliation of revenue to our Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Research & Development, Adjusted Selling & Marketing, Adjusted General & Administrative and Related Party Expense, Adjusted Loss from Operations, and Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. Please see the footnotes in the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA for additional detail on the following adjustments:

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Revenue 53,941 64,201 Cost of services 48,316 68,524 Gross (Loss) Profit 5,625 (4,323 ) Gross Margin 10 % (7 )% Stock-based compensation (1,381 ) (18,475 ) Transaction, acquisition, and restructuring costs (106 ) — Adjusted Gross Profit 7,112 14,152 Adjusted Gross Margin 13 % 22 % Research & Development 21,315 53,133 Stock-based compensation (4,341 ) (38,187 ) Transaction, acquisition, and restructuring costs (1 ) — Adjusted Research & Development 16,973 14,946 Selling & Marketing 29,547 35,366 Stock-based compensation (2,825 ) (18,688 ) Transaction, acquisition, and restructuring costs (347 ) — Adjusted Selling & Marketing 26,375 16,678 General & Administrative & Related Party Expense 44,068 103,835 Stock-based compensation (9,012 ) (89,612 ) Transaction, acquisition, and restructuring costs (6,612 ) (1,954 ) Adjusted General & Administrative & Related Party 28,444 12,269 Loss from Operations (89,305 ) (196,657 ) Stock-based compensation (17,559 ) (164,962 ) Transaction, acquisition, and restructuring costs (7,066 ) (1,954 ) Adjusted loss from operations (64,680 ) (29,741 )





Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net loss (76,896 ) (191,775 ) Stock-based compensation expense 17,559 164,962 Change in fair market value of warrant and earn-out contingent liabilities (13,190 ) — Transaction, acquisition, and restructuring costs 7,066 1,954 Adjusted net loss (65,461 ) (24,859 )





Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net loss $ (76,896 ) $ (191,775 ) Interest expense, net(1) 781 702 Depreciation and amortization 5,803 4,902 Stock-based compensation expense 17,559 164,962 Transaction and acquisition costs(2) 4,337 1,954 Restructuring costs(3) 2,729 — Change in fair market value of warrant and earn-out contingent liabilities(4) (13,190 ) — Other income(5) — (5,584 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (58,877 ) $ (24,839 )

__________________

(1) Represents the total of interest expense related to our finance leases and interest-bearing loans and interest income on money market funds. This also includes the unused line fee and amortization of deferred transaction costs related to the loan and security agreement entered into with Silicon Valley Bank.

(2) Represents professional service costs incurred in connection with pursuing the business combination transaction that did not meet the requirement for capitalization in 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, this represents professional service costs incurred in connection with the Acquisition transaction, which include due diligence and legal costs.

(3) Represents costs incurred for restructuring activities, which include severance packages offered to impacted employees and third party consulting costs incurred in the first quarter of 2022.

(4) Represents the change in fair market value of the liabilities associated with our public warrants and private placement warrants and the earn-out shares issuable under the terms of the merger agreement related to our business combination with CMLS.

(5) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily consists of funding received under the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund.