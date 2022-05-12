SomaLogic Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BOULDER, Colo., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



“Our successful first quarter has kickstarted another exciting year for SomaLogic as we continue to apply the power of the human proteome to improve health and disease management,” said Roy Smythe, M.D., SomaLogic’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have already reached several milestones critical to providing a variety of protein identification and measurement solutions to our customers and collaborators while expanding our database to develop impactful first-in-class diagnostic test applications. Our healthy cash position of over $645 million enables us to make the strategic investments needed to become the most comprehensive proteomics company in the world."

Recent Strategic Highlights

Announced exclusive partnership with Illumina to develop co-branded, next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based proteomics products.

Entered collaborations with European Prospective Investigation for Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) and Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA) researchers to provide protein measurements for database expansion and the development and validation of novel, high-plex protein diagnostics.

Published a SomaScan® Platform study in the journal Science Translational Medicine, demonstrating that a 27-protein pattern recognition test outperformed current clinical approaches in predicting 4-year likelihood of severe cardiovascular outcomes.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $23.0 million, a 21.8% increase from $18.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was 49.3% compared to 66.9% for the corresponding period of 2021. The decline was primarily due to a high comparable in the first quarter of 2021, the timing of cost accounting adjustments this quarter, and the impacts of a modest capacity ramp up as we invested in EPIC and MESA samples in the first quarter of 2022.

Research and development expenses grew by $5.7 million, and selling, general and administrative expenses grew by $18.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, relative to the corresponding period of 2021. The increase corresponds with the investments we are making to enable our growth acceleration initiatives.

Net loss was $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, or a loss of $0.02 per share, as compared to a loss of $9.5 million, or $0.08 per share, in the corresponding period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $32.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

2022 Financial Guidance

Based on ongoing strength in its business, SomaLogic is maintaining revenue guidance for the full year 2022 at a range of $105 million to $110 million, which represents 29% to 35% growth over the company’s 2021 revenue.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

SomaLogic will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results. The call may be accessed through an operator by dialing (844) 535-4027 for domestic callers or (270) 215-9487 for international callers, using conference ID: 3567018. A live and archived webcast of the event, including the accompanying slides, will be available through the Investors page of SomaLogic’s corporate website at https://investors.somalogic.com/.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

The SomaScan® Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP financial measures in order to assist readers of our condensed consolidated financial statements in understanding the core operating results used by management to evaluate and run the business, as well as, for financial planning purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our financial performance over multiple periods.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our operating performance on a more consistent basis, and we use this measure for business planning, forecasting, and decision-making. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance as it is useful in assessing our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business.

Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate this measure in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. When evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, including net loss.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, projections, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “continue,” “will likely result,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “pursue,” “target” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including factors which are beyond SomaLogic’s control. You should carefully consider these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those factors described under Part I, Item 1A – “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SomaLogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company will not and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact

Lauren Glaser

lglaser@somalogic.com

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group LLC

marissa@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact

Emilia Costales

720-798-5054

ecostales@somalogic.com

SomaLogic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Unaudited

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

2021

Revenue Assay services revenue $ 18,800 $ 14,573 Product revenue 453 193 Collaboration revenue 763 763 Other revenue 2,964 3,331 Total revenue 22,980 18,860 Operating expenses Cost of assay services revenue 11,380 6,155 Cost of product revenue 272 90 Research and development 13,800 8,118 Selling, general and administrative 30,815 12,809 Total operating expenses 56,267 27,172 Loss from operations (33,287 ) (8,312 ) Other income (expense) Interest income and other, net 206 2 Interest expense — (1,174 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 12,640 — Change in fair value of earn-out liability 16,462 — Total other income (expense) 29,308 (1,172 ) Net loss $ (3,979 ) $ (9,484 ) Other comprehensive loss Net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities $ (652 ) $ (6 ) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (3 ) 1 Total other comprehensive loss (655 ) (5 ) Comprehensive loss $ (4,634 ) $ (9,489 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 182,050,468 114,475,401

SomaLogic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

(in thousands, except share data)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 438,052 $ 439,488 Investments 209,757 218,218 Accounts receivable, net 21,906 17,074 Inventory 14,236 11,213 Deferred costs of services — 462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,623 5,097 Total current assets 689,574 691,552 Non-current inventory 2,822 4,085 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $15,773 and $15,244 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 11,873 9,557 Other long-term assets 8,906 908 Total assets $ 713,175 $ 706,102 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 18,158 $ 15,089 Accrued liabilities 6,042 11,109 Deferred revenue 2,468 3,021 Other current liabilities 985 66 Total current liabilities 27,653 29,285 Warrant liabilities 22,541 35,181 Earn-out liability 10,423 26,885 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 32,102 2,364 Other long-term liabilities 3,147 363 Total liabilities 95,866 94,078 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 182,176,926 and 181,552,241 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 18 18 Additional paid-in capital 1,120,910 1,110,991 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (727 ) (72 ) Accumulated deficit (502,892 ) (498,913 ) Total stockholders’ equity 617,309 612,024 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 713,175 $ 706,102

SomaLogic, Inc.

Reconciliation of net loss in accordance with GAAP to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

GAAP net loss $ (3,979 ) $ (9,484 ) Non-GAAP EBITDA adjustments to net income: Interest expense, net (206 ) 1,172 Depreciation and amortization 755 703 EBITDA (3,430 ) (7,609 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments: Change in fair value of warrant liabilities(1) (12,640 ) — Change in fair value of earn-out liability(2) (16,462 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (32,532 ) $ (7,609 )

(1) Represents change in fair value of warrant liabilities.

(2) Represents change in fair value of earn-out liability.