Karat Packaging Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Record quarterly net sales of $105.4 million, up 39.3 percent from the prior-year quarter.

Gross profit of $34.3 million, up 58.6 percent from the prior-year quarter.

Gross margin of 32.5 percent, an improvement of 390 basis points over the prior-year quarter, including a benefit from freight and duty capitalization.

Net income of $7.9 million, more than doubled from the prior-year quarter.

Net income margin of 7.5 percent, an improvement of 350 basis points over the prior-year quarter.

Record first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $13.0 million, up 90.3 percent from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.3 percent, up 330 basis points from the prior-year quarter.



2022 Guidance

Net sales for the 2022 second quarter: $116 million to $118 million , up from $94.5 million for the 2021 second quarter.

up from $94.5 million for the 2021 second quarter. Net sales for the 2022 full year: $445 million to $449 million, versus $364.2 million in 2021.

Gross margin goal for the 2022 full year: 31 percent to 32 percent on average, including expected impact from freight and duty capitalization for the remainder of 2022.



“Results for our first quarter reflected excellent operational execution and sustained strong demand from existing and new customers, particularly in our environmentally friendly product lines and Karat’s Tea Zone branded products, which carry higher margins,” said Alan Yu, chief executive officer. “The positive sales performance was broad-based across all categories, including national and regional chains, distributors, online and retail channels, along with our newly expanded logistics services.”

“Subsequent to the close of the first quarter, we entered into a joint venture agreement to build a 180,000-square-foot, state-of-the art automated factory in Taiwan to manufacture 100% compostable foodservice products from bagasse, a derivative of sugarcane pulp. Manufacturing is anticipated to start in the second half of 2022. The plant further demonstrates Karat’s industry leadership position manufacturing environmentally sensitive products and the Company’s responsiveness to the changing regulatory landscape, banning single-use plastics and Styrofoam.

“Also, in May 2022, we added a total of 140,000 square-feet of warehouse space in California, Hawaii and South Carolina to meet continuing increases in consumer demand. Moreover, the success we have achieved in diversifying our global supply network is allowing us to increase the number of Karat product offerings, minimize dependence on imported goods from China and support our superior margin profile,” Mr. Yu added.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales for the 2022 first quarter increased 39.3 percent to $105.4 million, from $75.7 million for the same quarter last year, reflecting new products, greater product penetration with existing and newer customers, along with the favorable impact from strong pricing.

Gross profit for the 2022 first quarter increased 58.6 percent to $34.3 million, from $21.6 million for the same quarter last year.

Gross margin expanded 390 basis points to 32.5 percent in the 2022 first quarter, from 28.6 percent for the same quarter last year. The margin expansion primarily reflected improved operating efficiencies and fixed-cost leverage, favorable foreign currency impact, sales shift to higher margin products and price increases implemented throughout the second half of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 to offset increased product, ocean freight and labor costs.

Operating expenses in the 2022 first quarter rose to $24.8 million, or 23.5% of net sales, compared with $17.9 million, or 23.6% of net sales, reflecting higher shipping and transportation costs, workforce expansion, production expenses and stock-based compensation.

The effective tax rate for the 2022 first quarter was 25.2 percent, compared with 28.0 percent for the prior-year quarter. The higher tax rate in the prior year quarter was attributable, in part, to inclusion of certain non-deductible costs related to Karat’s initial public offering, which was completed in April 2021.

Net income for the 2022 first quarter advanced to $7.9 million, from $3.1 million for the same quarter last year. Net income margin was 7.5 percent for the 2022 first quarter, compared with 4.0 percent a year ago.

Net income attributable to Karat for the 2022 first quarter was $6.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared with $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure defined below, totaled $13.0 million for the 2022 first quarter, compared with $6.8 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure defined below, expanded to 12.3 percent of net sales, compared with 9.0 percent for the 2021 first quarter.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, a non-GAAP measure defined below, rose to $0.36 per share, from $0.15 per share in the prior-year quarter.

KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 105,413 $ 75,673 Cost of goods sold 71,124 54,047 Gross profit 34,289 21,626 Operating expenses: Selling expense 9,337 6,400 General and administrative expense (including $0.6 million associated with variable interest entity for both the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021) 15,461 11,455 Total operating expenses 24,798 17,855 Operating income 9,491 3,771 Other income (expense) Rental income (including $0.2 million associated with variable interest entity for both the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021) 238 246 Other (expense) income (82 ) 106 Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions 133 (165 ) Interest income, net (including $0.9 million and $0.8 million associated with variable interest entity for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 840 278 Total other income 1,129 465 Income before provision for income taxes 10,620 4,236 Provision for income taxes 2,677 1,186 Net income $ 7,943 $ 3,050 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 1,276 $ 1,270 Net income attributable to Karat Packaging Inc. $ 6,667 $ 1,780 Basic and diluted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 19,807,584 15,167,000 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 19,901,384 15,403,000





KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents (including $5.2 million and $1.2 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) $ 6,820 $ 6,483 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.8 million and $0.3 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 43,337 32,776 Inventories 77,337 58,472 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $0.2 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 6,036 5,141 Total current assets 133,530 102,872 Property and equipment, net (including $46.3 million and $46.6 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 92,138 93,475 Deposits 10,440 6,885 Goodwill 3,510 3,510 Intangible assets, net 373 380 Other assets (including $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 389 477 Total assets $ 240,380 $ 207,599 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable (including $0.2 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) $ 24,073 $ 18,470 Accrued expenses (including $0.2 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 8,343 7,813 Related party payable 1,260 2,003 Income taxes payable 1,977 85 Customer deposits (including $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity as of both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 1,448 1,215 Debt, current portion (including $1.2 million associated with variable interest entity as of both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 1,190 1,178 Other payable 1,534 — Total current liabilities 39,825 30,764 Deferred tax liability 5,634 5,634 Line of credit 10,200 — Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount of $0.2 million as of both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (including $42.0 million and $35.3 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and debt discount of $0.2 million associated with variable interest entity as of both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 41,954 35,339 Other liabilities (including $1.3 million and $2.6 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 2,524 3,837 Total liabilities 100,137 75,574 Karat Packaging Inc. stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 19,832,417 and 19,809,417 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at March 31, 2022; 19,827,417 and 19,804,417 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2021 20 20 Additional paid in capital 84,356 83,694 Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 23,000 shares at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (248 ) (248 ) Retained earnings 46,101 39,434 Total Karat Packaging Inc. stockholders’ equity 130,229 122,900 Noncontrolling interest 10,014 9,125 Total stockholders’ equity 140,243 132,025 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 240,380 $ 207,599





KARAT PACKAGING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 7,943 $ 3,050 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,584 2,464 Provision for bad debt 500 — Reserve for inventory obsolescence 476 — Change in fair value of interest rate swap (1,313 ) (1,323 ) Amortization of loan fees 9 3 Stock-based compensation 611 — (Increase) decrease in operating assets Accounts receivable (11,061 ) (1,741 ) Inventories (19,341 ) 3,049 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (895 ) 3,108 Deposits — (41 ) Other assets 88 2 Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities Accounts payable 5,526 (2,883 ) Accrued expenses 530 551 Related party payable (743 ) (1,618 ) Income taxes payable 1,892 (41 ) Customer deposits 233 84 Other payable 1,534 (160 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (11,427 ) $ 4,504 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (824 ) (273 ) Deposits paid for property and equipment (3,971 ) (921 ) Acquisition of Pacific Cup, Inc., net of cash acquired — (900 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (4,795 ) $ (2,094 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from line of credit 10,200 70 Proceeds from long-term debt 6,885 — Payments on long-term debt (267 ) (1,888 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 51 — Payments on capital lease obligations — (79 ) Payments of noncontrolling interest tax withholding (310 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 16,559 $ (1,897 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 337 513 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of year $ 6,483 448 End of year $ 6,820 $ 961 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfers from deposit to property and equipment $ 416 $ 473 Acquisition of Pacific Cup, Inc. included within deposits $ — $ 100 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income tax $ 200 $ — Cash paid for interest $ 440 $ 1,088





KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin: Amounts % of revenue Amounts % of revenue Net income: $ 7,943 7.5 % $ 3,050 4.0 % Add (deduct): Interest income, net (840 ) (0.8 ) (278 ) (0.4 ) Income tax expense 2,677 2.5 1,186 1.6 Depreciation and amortization 2,584 2.5 2,464 3.3 IPO related expenses — — 396 0.5 Stock-based compensation expense 611 0.6 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,975 12.3 % $ 6,818 9.0 %





Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.34 $ 0.12 Add (deduct): IPO related expenses — 0.03 Stock-based compensation expense 0.03 — Income tax impact of adjustments (0.01 ) — Adjusted diluted earnings per common shares $ 0.36 $ 0.15





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Entity: Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Karat Packaging Global Wells Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss): $ 6,781 $ 1,475 $ (313 ) $ 7,943 Add: Interest expense (income), net 25 (865 ) — (840 ) Income tax expense 2,677 — — 2,677 Depreciation and amortization 2,280 304 — 2,584 Stock-based compensation expense 611 — — 611 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,374 $ 914 $ (313 ) $ 12,975





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Entity: Three months ended March 31, 2021 Karat Packaging Global Wells Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss): $ 1,780 $ 1,470 $ (200 ) $ 3,050 Add (deduct): Interest expense (income), net 553 (831 ) — (278 ) Income tax expense 1,186 — — 1,186 Depreciation and amortization 2,161 303 — 2,464 IPO related expenses 396 — — 396 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,076 $ 942 $ (200 ) $ 6,818

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Karat utilizes certain financial measures and key performance indicators that are not defined by, or calculated in accordance with, GAAP to assess our financial and operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is defined as a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that (i) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations; or (ii) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the comparable GAAP measure so calculated and presented. The following non-GAAP measures are presented in this press release:

Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before interest and income taxes, depreciation and amortization, IPO related expenses and stock-based compensation expense. The prior period Adjusted EBITDA has been revised to conform to this definition.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by net sales.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share is calculated as diluted earnings per common share, plus the per share impact of IPO related expense and stock-based compensation, and adjusted for the related tax effects of these adjustments.



We believe the above-mentioned non-GAAP measures, which are used by management to assess the core performance of Karat, provide useful information and additional clarity of our operating results to our investors in their own evaluation of the core performance of Karat and facilitate a comparison of such performance from period to period. These are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or construed as substitutes for net income or other cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP for purposes of analyzing our profitability or liquidity. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenue, net income, earnings per share, cash flows or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently.

KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET SALES BY CATEGORY (UNAUDITED)

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 National and regional chains $ 24,906 $ 18,289 Distributors 59,124 40,010 Online 13,549 11,443 Retail 7,834 5,931 Net Sales $ 105,413 $ 75,673



