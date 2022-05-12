Argentina data center market Size to Reach $300.5 million Investment by 2027. Ley de Protección de los Datos Personales – Data Privacy Law to Drive the Market Growth - Arizton

Chicago, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the Argentina data center market will grow at a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027. Low electricity prices, high availability of tax benefits, and a strong connectivity to other Latin American key markets such as Santiago, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City, are some major factors driving the Argentina data center market.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the data privacy law - Ley de Protección de los Datos Personales - introduced by the government have also acted as the major drivers for growth of the data center market in Argentina. The law mandates to have proper authorization of the owner of the data before processing it, will further drive investments in the country.
Argentina Data Center Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$300.5 Million
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$173.5 Million
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|9.6%
|MARKET SIZE (AREA) (2027)
|48.5 thousand Sq. Feet
|MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) (2027)
|10.5 MW
|COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) (2027)
|$54 Million
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards
Argentina currently hosts around eighteen data center facilities, which are operated by eleven third-party data center service providers. The potential entry of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the country will offer a major boost to the Argentina data center market in the coming years.
Key Highlights
- Within Argentina, Buenos Aires is the major investment destination, with the identified third-party facilities in the city contributing to over 90% of the existing power capacity. Most existing data centers are smaller facilities, built over a limited area.
- EdgeConneX, Lumen Technologies, Nabiax, G2K Hosting, IPXON Networks, and IFX Networks are some major data center operators in the country. Local enterprises, BFSI companies, and international companies are major customers for colocation operators.
- According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), renewable energy contributed to around 33% of the overall electricity capacity in 2020 in Argentina and aims to generate 20% of the electricity via renewable sources by 2025.
Key Offerings
- Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2022−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards
- Competitive Landscape – 10 IT infrastructure providers, 4 construction contractors & sub-contractors, 13 support infrastructure providers, and 2 key investors
Investment Opportunities in Argentina Data Center Market
- The increasing adoption of cloud-based services is boosting the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.
- Argentina is also witnessing growth in submarine cables connectivity, connecting major locations across the world. Some upcoming submarine cables connecting the country include Firmina, which is currently under development and is expected to be ready for service by 2023.
- In October 2019, Amazon Web Services (AWS) purchased 140 hectares of land in Argentina to develop three data centers with an investment of around $800 million planned over a decade.
IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS:
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- NetApp
- Oracle
CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS:
- AECOM
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Fluor Construction
- Quark
SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Assa Abloy
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv Group
KEY INVESTORS
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- EdgeConnex
Argentina Data Center Market Report – Table of Content
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Argentina
- 15+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Buenos Aires
- Córdoba
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Argentina
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Argentina
- Colocation Services Market in Argentina
- Retail Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
