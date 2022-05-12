Argentina data center market Size to Reach $300.5 million Investment by 2027. Ley de Protección de los Datos Personales – Data Privacy Law to Drive the Market Growth - Arizton

Chicago, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the Argentina data center market will grow at a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027. Low electricity prices, high availability of tax benefits, and a strong connectivity to other Latin American key markets such as Santiago, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City, are some major factors driving the Argentina data center market.



The COVID-19 pandemic and the data privacy law - Ley de Protección de los Datos Personales - introduced by the government have also acted as the major drivers for growth of the data center market in Argentina. The law mandates to have proper authorization of the owner of the data before processing it, will further drive investments in the country.

Argentina Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $300.5 Million MARKET SIZE (2021) $173.5 Million CAGR (2022-2027) 9.6% MARKET SIZE (AREA) (2027) 48.5 thousand Sq. Feet MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) (2027) 10.5 MW COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) (2027) $54 Million BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards

Argentina currently hosts around eighteen data center facilities, which are operated by eleven third-party data center service providers. The potential entry of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the country will offer a major boost to the Argentina data center market in the coming years.

Key Highlights

Within Argentina, Buenos Aires is the major investment destination, with the identified third-party facilities in the city contributing to over 90% of the existing power capacity. Most existing data centers are smaller facilities, built over a limited area.

EdgeConneX, Lumen Technologies, Nabiax, G2K Hosting, IPXON Networks, and IFX Networks are some major data center operators in the country. Local enterprises, BFSI companies, and international companies are major customers for colocation operators.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), renewable energy contributed to around 33% of the overall electricity capacity in 2020 in Argentina and aims to generate 20% of the electricity via renewable sources by 2025.



Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2022−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards

Competitive Landscape – 10 IT infrastructure providers, 4 construction contractors & sub-contractors, 13 support infrastructure providers, and 2 key investors

Investment Opportunities in Argentina Data Center Market

The increasing adoption of cloud-based services is boosting the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

Argentina is also witnessing growth in submarine cables connectivity, connecting major locations across the world. Some upcoming submarine cables connecting the country include Firmina, which is currently under development and is expected to be ready for service by 2023.

In October 2019, Amazon Web Services (AWS) purchased 140 hectares of land in Argentina to develop three data centers with an investment of around $800 million planned over a decade.



IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS:

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

NetApp

Oracle

CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS:

AECOM

Constructora Sudamericana

Fluor Construction

Quark

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

ABB

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv Group



KEY INVESTORS

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

EdgeConnex

Argentina Data Center Market Report – Table of Content

Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Argentina

15+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered Buenos Aires Córdoba





Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Argentina

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity



Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Argentina

Colocation Services Market in Argentina

Retail Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons



Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints



Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 8 Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

