CEA Industries Inc. Reports Q1 2022 Results

Supply-chain impacts net revenue of $1.7 million, a 26% decline over Q1 2021; $11.2 million in Backlog near record high

Louisville, Colorado, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) today announced operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Q1 2022 revenue of $1.7 million represents a 26% decrease compared to Q1 2021 revenue due to supply-chain driven delays in revenue recognition.

Q1 2022 operating expenses of $1,702,000 represents a 65% increase from Q1 2021, largely due to labor related costs.



For Q1 2022, our operating loss and net loss was approximately $1,611,000 and $1,423,000, respectively. This compares to a Q1 2021 operating loss and net loss of approximately $686,000 and $793,000, respectively.



Our Q1 2022 gross profit margin was 5.2% compared to 14.6% for Q1 2021, a decrease of 9.4 percentage points.

As of March 31, 2022, our cash balance was approximately $22,034,000, compared to approximately $2,160,000 as of December 31, 2021. Q1 2022 cash from operations was approximately $193,000, compared to approximately $484,000 in Q1 2021.

Working capital was approximately $17,948,000 as of March 31, 2022, compared to a working capital deficit of approximately $2,349,000 as of March 31, 2021.

Supply Chain Disruptions Affect Recognized Revenues

During the first quarter of 2022 we had net bookings totaling approximately $2.1 million. Our quarter-ended backlog grew by approximately 3.3% to approximately $11.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to approximately $10.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. However, our recognized revenue during the first quarter was hampered by supplier-related production and shipping delays, from a reduction in cargo shipped by air, a shortage of containers, and a shortage of domestic truck delivery availability. We continue to coordinate solutions with our customers, suppliers, and shipping partners. These logistical issues delayed our ability to translate some of our backlog to revenues in accordance with the original timeframe of the contracts. As a result, contract performance was delayed with a corresponding delay in revenues recognized from various large contracts in Q1 2022. The reduction in revenue partially contributed to a lower gross margin as compared to Q1 2021, due to the lack of absorption of our fixed costs.

Higher than Expected Labor Costs and One-time Expenses

In addition to supply chain related disruptions, the Company experienced cost increases driven by several factors. First, the Company recognized higher labor and employment costs, as it adjusted salaries to reflect current inflationary pressure on labor costs. As stated above, our employees continue to manage our business amidst supply disruptions and longer wait-times that require diligent coordination amongst our customers, suppliers, transporters, and other partners. Offering market-level competitive salaries that keep pace with inflation is necessary to keep our employees focused on the existing challenges of our business. In addition, we have invested in future growth through hiring certain skilled new employees.

The Company also recognized certain non-recurring expenses in Q1 2022, associated with identifying and hiring certain members of the executive team. Together these costs were necessary to retain existing employees and build out the executive skillset necessary to support our organic growth and strategic acquisition strategies.

Product Development Initiatives

We continue to accelerate the expansion of our product and service offering, as originally announced in May 2021. These efforts have diversified and expanded our revenue base to include new products, new customers, and revenues that are more recurring in nature.

We believe this expansion beyond traditional HVAC technical solutions is a testament to our reputation as a knowledgeable partner to our customers. We continue to invest in product development, marketing and sales efforts to assist our existing and future customers and we look forward to scaling this base of expertise and knowledge as we expand our partnership efforts to new addressable markets.

Tony McDonald, Chairman & CEO, commented: “Like countless other industries, we continue to work through supply chain and inflationary issues with our customers and our shippers. These efforts require a coordinated effort and continued evaluation of how these issues affect our ability to perform on our contacts and recognize revenues. However, we remain confident about our efforts to expand our product and service offerings and increase our customer base, and we are optimistic that we will continue to grow revenues through the year.”

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com), through its subsidiary Surna Cultivation Technologies, is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

Forward Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

CEA Industries Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,033,664 $ 2,159,608 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $159,744 and $181,942, respectively) 191,002 179,444 Other receivables 50,762 - Inventory, net 1,005,918 378,326 Prepaid expenses and other 1,774,219 1,273,720 Total Current Assets 25,055,565 3,991,098 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 77,239 77,346 Goodwill 631,064 631,064 Intangible assets, net 1,830 1,830 Deposits 14,747 14,747 Operating lease right-of-use asset 540,444 565,877 Total Noncurrent Assets 1,265,324 1,290,864 TOTAL ASSETS $ 26,320,889 $ 5,281,962 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,389,028 $ 1,345,589 Deferred revenue 5,485,416 2,839,838 Accrued equity compensation 83,625 83,625 Other liabilities 37,078 37,078 Current portion of operating lease liability 112,072 100,139 Total Current Liabilities 7,107,219 4,406,269 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liability, net of current portion 459,482 486,226 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 459,482 486,226 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,566,701 4,892,495 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 7) - - TEMPORARY EQUITY Series B Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value; 0 and 3,300 issued and outstanding, respectively - 3,960,000 Total Temporary Equity - 3,960,000 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Preferred stock; 25,000,000 and 150,000,000 shares authorized, respectively - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 and 850,000,000 shares authorized, respectively; 7,784,444 and 1,600,835 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 78 16 Additional paid in capital 48,958,618 25,211,017 Accumulated deficit (30,204,508 ) (28,781,566 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit) 18,754,188 (3,570,533 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 26,320,889 $ 5,281,962





CEA Industries Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue, net $ 1,744,427 $ 2,366,529 Cost of revenue 1,653,919 2,021,923 Gross profit 90,508 344,606 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing expenses 251,015 177,145 Product development costs 138,918 112,638 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,311,777 740,473 Total operating expenses 1,701,710 1,030,256 Operating loss (1,611,202 ) (685,650 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 185,000 (107,000 ) Interest income (expense),net 3,260 (718 ) Total other income (expense) 188,260 (107,718 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (1,422,942 ) (793,368 ) Income taxes - - Net loss $ (1,422,942 ) $ (793,368 ) Convertible preferred series B stock dividends (35,984 ) - Deemed dividend on convertible preferred series B stock on down round (439,999 ) - Net Loss Available to Common Shareholders $ (1,898,925 ) $ (793,368 ) Loss per common share – basic and dilutive $ (0.41 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and dilutive 4,622,427 1,576,844





CEA Industries Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)