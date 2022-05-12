CooperCompanies to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Al White, President and CEO, will represent the Company in a session scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET.



This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the CooperCompanies’ website at http://investor.coopercos.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .