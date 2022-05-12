MicroHealth LLC Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

VIENNA, Va., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroHealth LLC was named the winner of a SILVER Stevie® Award in the VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESS category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. MicroHealth LLC was nominated in the Veteran-Owned Business category.

MicroHealth is proud to accept this Stevie award and proud to be a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. CEO Frank Tucker and COO Claude Hines attribute the co-founding of MicroHealth to their extensive military careers, which forged their partnership and provided invaluable experience. Dr. Tucker credits the military, stating that "understanding business practices, coupled with the training that the military has provided and some of the fundamentals of management, gave [him] the foundation to learn how to start a business and then run a business." Today, MicroHealth is growing faster than ever and providing critical solutions and services in health information technology. From being recognized by the Washington Post as a Top Workplace in 2022, as well as being featured in the Washington Business Journal 2022 List of Companies Owned by People of Color, MicroHealth continues to grow as an industry leader. We would like to thank the U.S. military for providing a blueprint for success and are eternally grateful for the service of our company's leaders.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

