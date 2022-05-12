Webinar: Millennial Essentials: What They Want, What They’ll Pay For, How to Give It to Them

Lake City, Colo., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sign up for Green Builder Media’s newest webinar about the most desired sustainability upgrades for homes: Millennial Essentials: What They Want, What They’ll Pay For, How to Give It to Them, May 18, 2:00 pm Eastern.

Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman will present breaking COGNITION research and survey results that answer these questions (and more!):

What millennial product buying habits are transforming the housing market?

What do young buyers consider "sustainable design features," and which are their favorites?

Do new home buyers really care about healthy home products and features? Will they pay for them?

How do millennials view outdoor living space functionality and design? How do they plan to use them?

To turn the presented COGNITION data into real-world, usable information, nationally renowned green builder C.R. Herro will offer ideas, solutions, and real-life use cases for designing, building, and retrofitting next-generation homes. Herro will cover:

Net-zero, electrification, and demand-side energy management fundamentals.

Products and systems that create healthy indoor environments.

Resilient housing features that millennials understand and want.

Important considerations in sustainable product selection.

Don’t miss what is guaranteed to be a robust and lively discussion! Reserve your spot today!

About the Presenters

Sara Gutterman

As cofounder and CEO of Green Builder Media, Sara is a visionary thought leader and passionate advocate for sustainability. A former venture capitalist, she has participated in the life cycle (from funding to exit) of over 20 companies, with an emphasis on combining sustainability and profitability. She lives in Lake City, Colo., with her husband, where she is an avid long-distance runner, snowboarder, and Crossfit trainer. She is also on the Board of Directors at Dvele, runs the Rural Segment for Energize Colorado, and is a former County Commissioner.

C.R. Herro

As EVP Operations for Bettr Homes, C.R. Herro leads Business Innovation, which combines design, efficiency, sustainability, and new technologies to establish a new standard in home building that provides better comfort, healthier air, and costs less to own and operate. C.R. has spent 20 years within Fortune 500 companies driving innovation and supporting change management. He is on the RESNET ANSI Standard Development Committee, technical committee for the Leading Builders of America, and is an active member in the Housing Innovation Alliance. C.R. speaks nationally to advance the industry, regulations, and associated stakeholders in adopting credible improvements to the function, performance, and value of new homes.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early-adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.







