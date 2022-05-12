Condor Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Petroleum Inc. (“Condor” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPI), a Canadian based energy company with activities in Turkey and Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce the release of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 together with the related management’s discussion and analysis. These documents will be made available under Condor’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Condor website at www.condorpetroleum.com. Readers are invited to review the latest corporate presentation available on the Condor website. All financial amounts in this news release are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.



Highlights

The Company signed several Memorandum of Understandings (“MoUs”) with various Kazakhstan government agencies to construct and operate Kazakhstan’s first modular Liquified Natural Gas (“LNG”) facility. Discussions are ongoing to reach agreement on feed-gas and LNG end-user delivered volumes, plant locations and fiscal terms.

Front-end engineering and design work has been completed for the Phase 1A LNG facility to produce 125,000 gallons of LNG per day.

The Company expects to begin drilling the Poyraz P-7 infill well in May 2022 and commence gas production in early Q3 2022 in order to take advantage of strong Turkish gas prices of $23.95 per Mscf as of May 1, 2022 (posted in Turkish Lira and converted in CAD at prevailing exchange rates).

Condor continues to actively pursue an agreement to operate multiple producing gas fields in Uzbekistan and has held numerous meetings during 2022 with various government ministries to discuss the proposed project.

LNG Initiatives

The Company continues to mature opportunities to implement proven North American modular LNG technologies and processes in Central Asia to displace diesel fuel usage in the industrial, transportation and power generation sectors. The advantages of implementing modular LNG facilities compared to conventional LNG facilities include the significantly reduced upfront capital costs and construction times, which are especially impactful during periods of increasing diesel prices. The modular LNG plant output can be scaled up to meet continued growth demands. This initiative also serves to reduce Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) emissions as LNG GHG emissions are significantly lower compared to diesel fuel GHG emissions.

Discussions are ongoing to reach agreement on feed-gas and LNG end-user delivered volumes, plant locations and fiscal terms. Front-end engineering and design work has been completed for the Phase 1A LNG facility to produce 125,000 gallons per day, primarily for mining haul trucks. Detailed engineering will commence shortly. The Company has signed several MoUs with various Kazakhstan government agencies which demonstrate the Government’s support of the Company’s LNG initiative and serve as the basis to formalize the specific terms and conditions for this investment.

Turkey Operations

Turkish gas prices, which are posted in Turkish Lira and converted in CAD at prevailing exchange rates, have continued their strong escalation from $6.39/Mscf as of May 1, 2021; to $16.21/Mscf as of January 1, 2022; to $23.95/Mscf as of May 1, 2022; an increase of 48% year to date and 275% year on year. Despite a competitive market, the Company successfully contracted a drilling rig for the Poyraz P-7 infill well. Drilling is expected to commence in May 2022 and production in early Q3 2022. The P-7 well is designed to intersect five sand intervals that have produced on offsetting wells and two deeper sand intervals not previously tested. A second Poyraz infill well has been matured and could be drilled at a later date.

Gas production for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 69% to 3,001 boe or an average of 33 boepd from 9,676 boe or an average of 108 boepd for the first quarter of 2021 due mainly to natural declines and a field unit compressor failure during 2022. Restricted production continues while waiting on the compressor to be repaired. The Company produced 42 barrels of condensate in the first quarter of 2021 and none in 2022.

Uzbekistan Production Contract

The Company continues to actively pursue an agreement to operate multiple producing gas fields in Uzbekistan and has held numerous meetings during 2022 with various government ministries to discuss the proposed project. If executed, the production contract could include producing gas fields, associated gathering pipelines and gas treatment infrastructure. The fiscal and operating terms would be defined in the definitive contract and include royalty rates, cost deductibility, gas marketing and pricing, government participation, governance and steering committee structures, baseline production levels and reimbursement methodology.

Sales and operating netback1 for the three months ended March 31

2022 2021 2021 2021 Gas and Total Gas Condensate Total (000's) Sales 260 351 11 362 Royalties (34) (46) (1) (47) Production costs (151) (217) (1) (218) Transportation and selling (26) (106) (2) (108) Operating netback 1 49 (18) 7 (11)



($/boe) Sales 95.48 40.80 91.67 41.50 Royalties (12.49) (5.35) (8.33) (5.39) Production costs (55.45) (25.22) (8.33) (24.99) Transportation and selling (9.55) (12.29) (19.17) (12.38) Operating netback 1 17.99 (2.06) 55.84 (1.26) Sales volume (boe) 2,723 8,603 120 8,723

Selected Financial Information

For the three months ended March 31 ($000’s except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Natural gas and condensate sales 260 362 Revenue (sales less royalties) 226 315 Cash used in operations (1,245) (2,194) Net loss (1,385) (1,579) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) (0.03) (0.04) Capital expenditures - -





The Company’s ability to realize assets and discharge liabilities in the normal course of business as they become due is dependent upon the ability to fund operations by generating positive cash flows from operations, securing funding from debt or equity financing, disposing of assets or making other arrangements. The Company is actively pursuing various strategies to enhance its liquidity position and those matters are discussed in greater detail in the Company’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company refers to “operating netback” in this news release, a term with no standardized meaning as prescribed by GAAP and which may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. This additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Operating netback is calculated as sales less royalties, production costs and transportation and selling on a dollar basis and divided by the sales volume for the period on a per barrel of oil equivalent basis. The reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is presented in the “Turkey Operations” section of this news release. This non-GAAP measure is commonly used in the oil and gas industry to assist in measuring operating performance against prior periods on a comparable basis and has been presented to provide an additional measure to analyze the Company’s sales on a per barrel of oil equivalent basis and ability to generate funds.

