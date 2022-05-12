PAR INSURANCE AGENCY NAMED ROCKFORD MUTUAL 2021 AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Rockford, Illinois, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCKFORD, Illinois – Rockford Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) places very high value in our independent agency force because we believe insurance is more than a policy, it’s a promise. Independent agents are at the forefront of not only providing their policyholders with adequate coverage, but also being there for them during a time of need.

PAR Insurance Agency was founded in 1991 by President & CEO, Keith Rademacher. The agency became a family business in 2003 when his son, Bill Rademacher, CIC, was hired as a producer for the agency. Nicole Gear joined the team in 2008 and now acts as a licensed agency manager for PAR. Together, Keith, Bill and Nicole provide world-class protection for Auto, Home, Health, Business, and Life Insurance. PAR Insurance Agency builds the trust that separates them from the competition.

Rockford Mutual has been partnered with PAR Insurance Agency for 5 years. In this seemingly short period of time, Keith and his staff have achieved tremendous growth with Rockford Mutual in addition to maintaining very satisfactory loss ratios.

“We only represent superior insurance companies that have our back and Rockford Mutual is definitely one of them” said Keith, “It is refreshing to know that RMIC is an insurance company that you can talk to that will listen and not only is that important in this business, it’s a rarity”.

It is with great appreciation that Rockford Mutual announces PAR Insurance Agency as Agency of the Year for 2021.

President and CEO, Kent Shantz, adds “PAR Insurance Agency has been a tremendous partner to Rockford Mutual. We truly appreciate that they entrust their valued customers with us, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with them.”

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1896. Rockford Mutual Insurance Company primarily writes automobile, homeowners, farmowners, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

