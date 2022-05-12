Health Gorilla’s Steve Yaskin Recognized as a Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEO for 2022

Palo Alto, California, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Technology Report (THTR) has recognized Health Gorilla’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Steve Yaskin as one of its Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs.

Under Yaskin’s direction, Health Gorilla has developed an industry-leading FHIR-native Health Interoperability Platform that allows the entire healthcare ecosystem to securely access and share aggregated health data. The platform supports a diverse set of clinical use cases and improves outcomes by ensuring providers have timely and efficient access to actionable information.

Each year, THTR recognizes top-performing CEOs, women leaders, and executives in the health IT industry who have achieved notable success. The publication also provides industry executives, professionals, and investors with important news and information on the business of healthcare technology.

"This honor is a testament to the dedication that everyone here at Health Gorilla has shown every day in our interoperability journey,” Yaskin said. “I am pleased to be recognized alongside so many leaders with the same goal – to improve healthcare with technology.”

Yaskin has led the company through three strategic funding rounds – including a $50 million Series C round in March 2022 that preceded a new growth spurt for the Palo Alto, CA-based company. Health Gorilla doubled its employee headcount in 2021, had a 200 percent increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and an 87 percent increase in its customer base. The company also saw significant momentum in its business development initiatives, which included a partnership with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, allowing it to incorporate four clinically validated social determinants of health (SDOH) scores into its interoperability platform.

Health Gorilla is also applying to become one of the first Qualifie d Health Information Network s (QHINs) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). The company continues to work closely with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and the Sequoia Project, TEFCA's Recognized Coordinating Entity, as the Framework and Common Agreement are developed, and believes it is well-positioned to bridge the gap between TEFCA's interoperability goals and the private sector.

The 2022 list of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs comprises a wide array of accomplished executives in the industry. They have led their firms in advancing and revolutionizing healthcare solutions, are spearheading innovations to enhance patient experiences, and have developed some of the most sophisticated software platforms in the space.

This year’s awardees have also impacted the broader global community through their efforts beyond their organizations. Many are professors, or board members of associations and other companies advancing the health tech field, or generous philanthropists. And in addition to overseeing their companies’ operations, nearly half either founded or co-founded the company they lead. They come from various backgrounds and have wide-ranging professional histories, but they share at least one thing in common: they have all led their company to new heights through their dedication, ingenuity, and commitment to both their employees and their customers.

The complete list of THTR’s Top 50 CEOs in Healthcare Technology for 2022 can be found here.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a National Health Information Network and interoperability platform providing permitted access to actionable patient data. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs and an unparalleled master patient index, Health Gorilla makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates, and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.