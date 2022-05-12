FlexShopper, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 vs. Quarter Ended March 31, 2021:

Total fundings increased 1% to $21.2 million from $21.0 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing 22.0% to $16.3 million from $20.9 million and loan participations up ~5000% from $97 thousand to $4.9 million





Total net lease revenues and fees decreased 15.2% to $27.8 million from $32.8 million





Total net loan revenues and fees increased 3,576.4% to $1.2 million from $32 thousand





Gross profit decreased 8.7% to $9.4 million from $10.3 million





Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased to $(40.3) thousand compared to $2.4 million





decreased to $(40.3) thousand compared to $2.4 million Net loss of $2.4 million compared with net income of $1.2 thousand





Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(3.0) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(608) thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share

¹Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights and Recent Developments

Retail partner rollouts expanding. Finished the quarter with over 1,300 active storefronts and expected to increase by an additional 1,000 by 3Q

Finished the quarter with over 1,300 active storefronts and expected to increase by an additional 1,000 by 3Q Installment loan participations are growing steadily. Supplementing rent-to-own with an installment loan product has allowed expansion in a vertical with a similar customer base.

FlexShopper Chairman of the Board, Howard Dvorkin, FlexShopper CFO, Russ Heiser and FlexShopper COO, John Davis will discuss the Company’s recent quarter, including financial and operating results, and strategic outlook on the Company’s earnings conference call and webcast.

Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, May 13, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers: (877) 407-2988

International callers: (412) 902-0038

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=TfEbUnTh. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Lease revenues and fees, net $ 27,766,312 $ 32,751,331 Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value 1,188,924 32,339 Total revenues 28,955,236 32,783,670 Costs and expenses: Cost of lease revenues, consisting of depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 19,160,611 22,463,556 Loan origination costs and fees 425,513 63,397 Marketing 2,014,115 1,832,740 Salaries and benefits 2,964,442 2,909,319 Operating expenses 5,673,202 4,114,424 Total costs and expenses 30,237,883 31,383,436 Operating (loss)/income (1,282,647 ) 1,400,234 Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs 1,958,068 1,398,997 Income before income taxes (3,240,715 ) 1,237 Income taxes (859,780 ) - Net (loss)/income (2,380,935 ) 1,237 Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares 609,777 609,772 Net loss attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders $ (2,990,712 ) $ (608,535 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.03 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES: Basic and diluted 21,547,069 21,369,904

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated statements.

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 4,319,701 $ 5,094,642 Accounts receivable, net 29,537,940 26,338,883 Loans receivable 7,137,503 3,560,108 Prepaid expenses 932,019 957,527 Lease merchandise, net 36,597,829 40,942,112 Total current assets 78,524,992 76,893,272 Property and equipment, net 8,423,894 7,841,206 Other assets, net 76,809 77,578 Total assets $ 87,025,695 $ 84,812,056 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 4,816,837 $ 7,982,180 Accrued payroll and related taxes 665,024 391,078 Promissory notes to related parties, net of $0 at 2022 and net of $1,274 at 2021 of unamortized issuance costs, including accrued interest 225,127 1,053,088 Accrued expenses 1,579,036 2,987,646 Lease liability - current portion 181,197 172,732 Total current liabilities 7,467,221 12,586,724 Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $450,679 at 2022 and $413,076 at 2021 of unamortized issuance costs and current portion 55,699,321 50,061,924 Promissory notes to related parties, net of current portion 7,750,000 3,750,000 Deferred income tax liability 178,160 495,166 Lease liabilities net of current portion 1,726,023 1,774,623 Total liabilities 72,820,725 68,668,437 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value 851,660 851,660 Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value 21,952,000 21,952,000 Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,605,234 shares at March 31, 2022 and 21,442,278 shares at December 31, 2021 2,161 2,144 Additional paid in capital 39,002,386 38,560,117 Accumulated deficit (47,603,237 ) (45,222,302 ) Total stockholders’ equity 14,204,970 16,143,619 $ 87,025,695 $ 84,812,056

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited)

2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss)/income $ (2,380,935 ) $ 1,237 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 19,160,611 22,463,556 Other depreciation and amortization 937,062 651,396 Amortization of debt issuance costs 50,603 91,703 Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation and warrants 305,229 593,186 Provision for doubtful accounts 11,831,117 8,833,349 Interest in kind added to promissory notes balance 170,765 9,098 Deferred income tax (317,006 ) - Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable 523,424 16,993 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (15,030,174 ) (9,727,764 ) Loans receivable (4,100,819 ) (118,417 ) Prepaid expenses and other 25,658 (53,683 ) Lease merchandise (14,816,328 ) (18,961,999 ) Security deposits - 4,280 Lease Liabilities (2,511 ) (1,033 ) Accounts payable (3,165,343 ) (4,781,405 ) Accrued payroll and related taxes 273,946 208,230 Accrued expenses (1,405,958 ) 208,266 Net cash used in operating activities (7,940,659 ) (563,007 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs and data costs (1,553,810 ) (734,122 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,553,810 ) (734,122 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement 6,800,000 3,500,000 Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement (1,125,000 ) (3,910,000 ) Debt issuance related costs (86,931 ) (526,565 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 137,057 12,912 Proceeds from promissory notes, net of fees 3,000,000 - Principal payment under finance lease obligation (2,796 ) (1,833 ) Repayment of instalment loan (2,802 ) (2,802 ) Net cash provided by/used in financing activities 8,719,528 (928,288 ) DECREASE IN CASH (774,941 ) (2,225,417 ) CASH, beginning of period $ 5,094,642 $ 8,541,232 CASH, end of period $ 4,319,701 $ 6,315,815

Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased inventory), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss)/income $ (2,380,935 ) $ 1,237 $ (2,382,172 ) (192,576.6 ) Income taxes (859,780 ) - (859,780 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 50,603 91,703 (41,100 ) (44.8 ) Other amortization and depreciation 937,062 651,396 285,666 43.9 Interest expense 1,907,465 1,307,294 600,171 45.9 Stock-based compensation 305,229 380,264 (75,035 ) (19.7 ) Product/ infrastructure expenses - 10,000 (10,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (40,356 ) $ 2,441,894 $ (2,482,250 ) (101.7 )

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) as well as its patented and patent pending systems. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations during the holiday season, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and; expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our limited operating history, limited cash and history of losses; our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Contact:

FlexShopper, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@flexshopper.com

FlexShopper, Inc.