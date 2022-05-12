Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders’ Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 12, 2022 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.
At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|Percentage
|Lisa Colnett
|94,439,969
|99.21%
|751,355
|0.79%
|Sigmund Cornelius
|91,920,996
|96.56%
|3,270,328
|3.44%
|Robert Engbloom
|76,759,963
|80.64%
|18,431,361
|19.36%
|Wayne Foo
|94,492,136
|99.27%
|699,188
|0.73%
|G. R. (Bob) MacDougall
|91,929,726
|96.57%
|3,261,598
|3.43%
|Glenn McNamara
|95,045,922
|99.85%
|145,402
|0.15%
|Imad Mohsen
|94,825,221
|99.62%
|366,103
|0.38%
|Carmen Sylvain
|91,650,393
|96.28%
|3,540,931
|3.72%
|Paul Wright
|87,301,319
|91.71%
|7,890,005
|8.29%
In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|VOTES FOR
|Number
|Percentage
|91,181,550
|95.79%
Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
About Parex Resources Inc.
Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. Parex’s corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, and the Company has an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.
For more information, please contact:
Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
403-517-1733
investor.relations@parexresources.com
