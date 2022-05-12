APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market to Attract $63 Billion Investment by 2027. High Adoption of 400 GBE Switch Ports Propelling the Market Growth - Arizton

Chicago, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the APAC hyperscale data center market will grow at a CAGR of 7.13% during 2022-2027. The APAC market witnessed an addition of over 100 hyperscale data center facilities and expansion projects in 2021.



In 2021, the investment in higher-speed Ethernet switches remained strong, which was mostly driven by the demand from hyperscale data centers, cloud providers, and an increase in data center investments. With hyperscale facilities growing, the adoption of these high-capacity switches will surpass that of the current 100 GbE switches. In the recent years, an increase in the number of data centers will also increase the demand for high-speed networking hardware, including switches with 400 GbE port capacity in data centers.

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub), Chayora, Ningsuan Technology Group (Tibet), GDS Services, OneAsia Network, and Tenglong Holdings Group are the colocation providers involved in the construction of hyperscale data centers. The construction of mega data centers is likely to grow due to the high demand for wholesale colocation spaces during the forecast period.

APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2021) $42 billion MARKET SIZE (2027) $63 billion CAGR 7% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE 27 Investors, 21 IT Infrastructure Vendors, 24 Support Infrastructure Vendors, 26 Construction Contractors, 8 New Market Entrants GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, India, Hong Kong, South Korea, Other Southeast Asia, Rest of APAC

APAC is currently one of the most dynamic data center markets across the globe, with the increasing investments from hyperscale operators. Several operators are investing in the expansion of existing facilities as well as the construction of new facilities across the region. Cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Tencent, Alibaba, Microsoft, and Google have increased their presence in the region by opening several cloud regions and with some upcoming projects.

Key Highlights

APAC has witnessed unprecedented growth in hyperscale data centers over the last few years, with an addition of over 100 hyperscale facilities with a core & shell IT capacity of over 15 MW witnessed in 2021.

Cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Huawei, and Alibaba are increasing their reach in APAC by opening multiple cloud regions. Significant investment by these operators is also driving the wholesale colocation market in APAC.

Major colocation operators investing in hyperscale facilities in APAC include GDS Services, Digital Realty, Equinix, Chindata, AirTrunk Operating, Colt Data Centre Services, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, among others.

China is the biggest contributor to the hyperscale market in APAC, with a share of over 40%, followed by countries like Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, and Singapore, and India. Countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, New Zealand, and Thailand are emerging hyperscale markets to look out for.

APAC based hyperscale operators are working towards certain renewable energy targets. In 2020, Chunghwa Telecom reduced its carbon emissions by 53.45 kgs and targets to reach energy consumed by data centers by renewable energy by 20% in coming years



Segmentation Analysis

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network



Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Cooling System

Chiller Units

Cooling towers, condensers & dry coolers

Economizers & Evaporative coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling

Liquid-Based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Geography

APAC China Japan Australia Singapore India Hong Kong South Korea Other Southeast Asia Rest Of APAC



Vendors insights

Major brands have experienced strong growth in the adoption of server solutions in the APAC market. The demand of the servers has grown in the past year through the higher deployment of infrastructure for artificial intelligence and big data analytics workloads. Also, the demand for converged and hyperconverged solutions is experiencing strong growth in the APAC hyperscale data center market. Hewlett Packard Enterprise witnessed a strong demand for its mission-critical server product portfolio. The average selling price of servers has increased due to the rising cost of components.

The hyperscale data center market is shifting to high performance computing (HPC) and mission-critical server solutions. The adoption of converged and hyperconverged server systems will grow by around 20% during the forecast period, with the demand for high capacity and efficiency. The increasing in demand for converged and hyperconverged servers will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market vendors.

Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur Group

Inventec

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Supermicro

Wistron (Wiwynn)



Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Alpha Laval

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Bosch Security and Safety Systems (Robert Bosch)

Caterpillar

Condair group

Cummins

Delta Group

Eaton

Green Revolution Cooling

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Nlyte Software

Nortek Air Solutions manufactures

Mitsubishi Electric

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Vertiv Group

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

ARUP

Aurecon

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers

Corgan

CSF Group

Cundall

DPR Construction

DSCO group

Faithful+Gould

Fortis Construction

Gammon Construction

Australia Hutchinson Builders

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Larsen & Toubro Construction (L&T)

Linesight

Nakano

NTT FACILITIES

Obayashi

PM Group

Red (Engie Impact)

Sterling and Wilson

Studio One Design

Prominent Data Center Investors

21Vianet

Bharti Airtel Limited

AirTrunk Operating

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Bridge Data Centres

Canberra Data Centres

Chayora

Chindata

Colt Data Centre Services

CTRLS Datacenters

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

Keppel Data Centres

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

Pi Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Regal Orion

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (Hiranandani Group)





New Entrants in APAC Hyperscale Market

Adaniconnex

Data Center First

Hickory

Mantra Data Centers

Pure Data Centres

Stratus DC Management

Vantage Data Centers

Yondr

