Consolidated Water Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.



The company will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 14% to $19.6 million.

Retail revenue increased 11% to $6.3 million.

Bulk revenue increased 18% to $7.4 million.

Services revenue increased 34% to $4.7 million.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders was $2.3 million or $0.15 per share.

Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share ($0.34 on an annualized basis), totaling $1.3 million in dividends in the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.1 million, up $2.7 million from $40.4 million as of December 31, 2021, with working capital at $70.9 million, debt of $0.2 million, and stockholders’ equity totaling $158.2 million.





First Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Reported an increase in water demand in the Cayman Islands, as major airlines resumed flights to the Islands in February and cruise ship tourism returned in March under the government’s COVID-19 reopening planreopening plans.

PERC Water, Consolidated Water’s subsidiary that develops, designs, builds, operates and manages water infrastructure facilities in the Southwestern U.S., was awarded a major contract to design an advanced water reuse facility in the city of Goodyear, Arizona for Liberty Utilities. The facility will address the increasing demand in Liberty’s service territory in Goodyear and Litchfield Park, with both cities experiencing significant residential and commercial growth over the past decade.

Consolidated Water’s specialty manufacturing subsidiary was awarded a contract by the City of Port St. Lucie, Florida to replace membrane elements and upgrade equipment at the city’s 20 million gallons-per-day J.E. Anderson Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant.





Recent Operational Highlight

Consolidated Water was awarded a $20 million seawater desalination plant design, build and operate contract in the Cayman Islands earlier this week.



Management Commentary

“Our first quarter of 2022 showed significant improvements across our retail, bulk, and services segments,” stated Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. “As a result, our total revenue for the first quarter increased 14% to $19.6 million, generating net income from continuing operations of $2.3 million or $0.15 per share.

“The results from our manufacturing segment came in below last year’s levels, largely due to adverse global economic conditions that caused raw material and equipment delivery delays and increased our costs. We believe these adverse conditions also resulted in order delays from our existing and prospective customers. However, we believe that the strong advancements we made in other areas of our business resulted in an improved first quarter and set the stage for future earnings growth.

“We are very encouraged by the return of tourism to the Cayman Islands as the country’s COVID-19 reopening plan continues. In February, the Cayman Islands government dropped all post-arrival COVID-19 tests for fully vaccinated travelers, citing a decline in local infection cases. Several major airlines resumed their flights to the islands and cruise ships were welcomed back to the islands in March.

“As a result, we experienced an 8% year-over-year increase in water sales in our Grand Cayman retail service area during the first quarter of 2022. We expect the resurgence of tourism to help our retail water sales return to normal levels over time, as hotels and businesses begin to serve the thousands of tourists and vacationers returning to the islands.

“Our bulk segment results in the quarter improved on higher revenues and continued to operate efficiently and stably, while our services segment benefited from revenues generated from our contract to design an advanced wastewater reuse facility in Arizona. This project is progressing as planned and positively impacted our first quarter financial results. Revenues in this operating segment also benefited from the new operating contracts that we secured over the past year.

“Earlier this week, we announced that we were awarded a contract to design, build and operate a new 2.64 million gallon per day seawater desalination plant in George Town, Grand Cayman for the Water Authority of the Cayman Islands. We believe that winning this contract was the result of our many years of experience designing, building and operating some of the most energy-efficient seawater desalination plants in the world.

“Desalination appears to be the key to alleviating global water scarcity, and especially in the arid southwestern U.S., where they need to take immediate steps to diversify their shrinking water sources by implementing drought-proof resources like desalination.

“Given the overall strong progress in our first quarter, we remain very optimistic about the future of Consolidated Water. Our plans to expand our services revenue in the wastewater reuse market is supported by our strong balance sheet and growing pipeline of potential projects. Combined with our strong financial position, low-cost operating structure, and the inherent synergies between the four segments of our business, we believe we enjoy competitive advantages as we pursue new opportunities in growing markets.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $19.6 million, up 14% compared to $17.1 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $602,000 in the retail segment, $1.1 million in the bulk segment and $1.2 million in the services segment. The increase in total revenue was partially offset by a decrease of $455,000 in the manufacturing segment.

The increase in retail revenue reflects an 8% increase in the volume of water sold.

The increase in bulk segment revenue is attributable to an increase in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates and, to a lesser extent, an increase of 6% in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to increases in both plant design revenue and operating and maintenance revenue.

The decrease in manufacturing segment revenue was due to significant product delivery delays requested by customers as well as continuing delayed shipments of raw materials and supplies to Aerex.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $7.1 million or 36.5% of total revenue, up 17% from $6.1 million or 35.8% of total revenue for the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $2.3 million or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million or $0.08 per basic and diluted share for the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first quarter of 2022, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $1.7 million or $0.11 per basic and fully diluted share, up from net income of $989,000 or $0.06 per basic and fully diluted share for the same year-ago period.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.1 million as of March 31, 2022, as compared to $40.4 million as of December 31, 2021. The increase was due to cash generated from operating activities.

First Quarter 2022 Segment Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 6,313,200 $ 7,350,644 $ 4,743,820 $ 1,150,241 $ 19,557,905 Cost of revenue 3,053,740 4,687,119 3,649,180 1,022,102 12,412,141 Gross profit 3,259,460 2,663,525 1,094,640 128,139 7,145,764 General and administrative expenses 3,450,406 310,303 779,974 325,434 4,866,117 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net — — 12,458 — 12,458 Income (loss) from operations $ (190,946 ) $ 2,353,222 $ 327,124 $ (197,295 ) 2,292,105 Other income, net 319,727 Income before income taxes 2,611,832 Income tax provision 46,273 Net income from continuing operations 2,565,559 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 241,430 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 2,324,129 Loss from discontinued operations (607,314 ) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 1,716,815





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 5,711,305 $ 6,245,970 $ 3,540,846 $ 1,605,196 $ 17,103,317 Cost of revenue 2,707,994 4,155,153 2,721,928 1,391,732 10,976,807 Gross profit 3,003,311 2,090,817 818,918 213,464 6,126,510 General and administrative expenses 3,371,010 377,503 722,020 293,953 4,764,486 Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net (250,000 ) 1,500 (433 ) — (248,933 ) Income (loss) from operations $ (617,699 ) $ 1,714,814 $ 96,465 $ (80,489 ) 1,113,091 Other income, net 314,608 Income before income taxes 1,427,699 Income tax (benefit) (2,660 ) Net income from continuing operations 1,430,359 Income attributable to non-controlling interests 128,793 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 1,301,566 Loss from discontinued operations (312,794 ) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 988,772

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The company has set May 23, 2022 as the date of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 3:00 p.m. Cayman Islands time (4:00 p.m. EDT). The Annual General Meeting will be a “hybrid” meeting of shareholders, meaning shareholders will be able to attend the Annual General Meeting as well as vote during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/cwco2022 or attend the meeting in person at the offices of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., Regatta Office Park, Windward Three, 4th Floor, West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1-1102, Cayman Islands. Holders of record of the company’s stock as of March 24, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; (v) the possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 virus on the company’s business; and (vi) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,144,541 $ 40,358,059 Certificate of deposit 2,518,493 2,500,000 Accounts receivable, net 27,000,827 27,349,307 Inventory 3,101,630 2,504,832 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,049,841 2,558,822 Contract assets 828,962 489,961 Current assets of discontinued operations 620,535 1,173,741 Total current assets 79,264,829 76,934,722 Property, plant and equipment, net 51,790,999 52,946,539 Construction in progress 1,325,856 710,863 Inventory, noncurrent 4,831,093 4,733,010 Investment in OC-BVI 1,485,096 1,715,905 Goodwill 10,425,013 10,425,013 Intangible assets, net 3,254,166 3,401,666 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,502,069 2,681,137 Net asset arising from put/call options 203,000 128,000 Other assets 2,166,409 2,204,013 Long-term assets of discontinued operations 21,144,009 21,146,186 Total assets $ 178,392,539 $ 177,027,054 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 3,418,981 $ 2,831,925 Accounts payable - related parties 715,549 163,947 Accrued compensation 1,138,577 1,435,542 Dividends payable 1,324,195 1,320,572 Current maturities of operating leases 553,613 592,336 Current portion of long-term debt 62,489 62,489 Contract liabilities 579,852 513,878 Deferred revenue 418,315 583,646 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 195,679 182,322 Total current liabilities 8,407,250 7,686,657 Long-term debt, noncurrent 137,433 152,038 Deferred tax liabilities 1,196,042 1,236,723 Noncurrent operating leases 1,995,747 2,137,394 Other liabilities 141,000 141,000 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 5,428 7,819 Total liabilities 11,882,900 11,361,631 Commitments and contingencies Equity Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 28,635 and 28,635 shares, respectively 17,181 17,181 Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,285,523 and 15,243,693 shares, respectively 9,171,314 9,146,216 Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued — — Additional paid-in capital 87,976,319 87,812,432 Retained earnings 61,016,857 60,603,056 Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity 158,181,671 157,578,885 Non-controlling interests 8,327,968 8,086,538 Total equity 166,509,639 165,665,423 Total liabilities and equity $ 178,392,539 $ 177,027,054





CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)