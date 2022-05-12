Consolidated Water Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

The company will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 14% to $19.6 million.
  • Retail revenue increased 11% to $6.3 million.
  • Bulk revenue increased 18% to $7.4 million.
  • Services revenue increased 34% to $4.7 million.
  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders was $2.3 million or $0.15 per share.
  • Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share ($0.34 on an annualized basis), totaling $1.3 million in dividends in the first quarter of 2022.
  • As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.1 million, up $2.7 million from $40.4 million as of December 31, 2021, with working capital at $70.9 million, debt of $0.2 million, and stockholders’ equity totaling $158.2 million.

First Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

  • Reported an increase in water demand in the Cayman Islands, as major airlines resumed flights to the Islands in February and cruise ship tourism returned in March under the government’s COVID-19 reopening planreopening plans.
  • PERC Water, Consolidated Water’s subsidiary that develops, designs, builds, operates and manages water infrastructure facilities in the Southwestern U.S., was awarded a major contract to design an advanced water reuse facility in the city of Goodyear, Arizona for Liberty Utilities. The facility will address the increasing demand in Liberty’s service territory in Goodyear and Litchfield Park, with both cities experiencing significant residential and commercial growth over the past decade.
  • Consolidated Water’s specialty manufacturing subsidiary was awarded a contract by the City of Port St. Lucie, Florida to replace membrane elements and upgrade equipment at the city’s 20 million gallons-per-day J.E. Anderson Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant.

Recent Operational Highlight

Consolidated Water was awarded a $20 million seawater desalination plant design, build and operate contract in the Cayman Islands earlier this week.


Management Commentary

“Our first quarter of 2022 showed significant improvements across our retail, bulk, and services segments,” stated Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. “As a result, our total revenue for the first quarter increased 14% to $19.6 million, generating net income from continuing operations of $2.3 million or $0.15 per share.

“The results from our manufacturing segment came in below last year’s levels, largely due to adverse global economic conditions that caused raw material and equipment delivery delays and increased our costs. We believe these adverse conditions also resulted in order delays from our existing and prospective customers. However, we believe that the strong advancements we made in other areas of our business resulted in an improved first quarter and set the stage for future earnings growth.

“We are very encouraged by the return of tourism to the Cayman Islands as the country’s COVID-19 reopening plan continues. In February, the Cayman Islands government dropped all post-arrival COVID-19 tests for fully vaccinated travelers, citing a decline in local infection cases. Several major airlines resumed their flights to the islands and cruise ships were welcomed back to the islands in March.

“As a result, we experienced an 8% year-over-year increase in water sales in our Grand Cayman retail service area during the first quarter of 2022. We expect the resurgence of tourism to help our retail water sales return to normal levels over time, as hotels and businesses begin to serve the thousands of tourists and vacationers returning to the islands.

“Our bulk segment results in the quarter improved on higher revenues and continued to operate efficiently and stably, while our services segment benefited from revenues generated from our contract to design an advanced wastewater reuse facility in Arizona. This project is progressing as planned and positively impacted our first quarter financial results. Revenues in this operating segment also benefited from the new operating contracts that we secured over the past year.

“Earlier this week, we announced that we were awarded a contract to design, build and operate a new 2.64 million gallon per day seawater desalination plant in George Town, Grand Cayman for the Water Authority of the Cayman Islands. We believe that winning this contract was the result of our many years of experience designing, building and operating some of the most energy-efficient seawater desalination plants in the world.

“Desalination appears to be the key to alleviating global water scarcity, and especially in the arid southwestern U.S., where they need to take immediate steps to diversify their shrinking water sources by implementing drought-proof resources like desalination.

“Given the overall strong progress in our first quarter, we remain very optimistic about the future of Consolidated Water. Our plans to expand our services revenue in the wastewater reuse market is supported by our strong balance sheet and growing pipeline of potential projects. Combined with our strong financial position, low-cost operating structure, and the inherent synergies between the four segments of our business, we believe we enjoy competitive advantages as we pursue new opportunities in growing markets.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $19.6 million, up 14% compared to $17.1 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $602,000 in the retail segment, $1.1 million in the bulk segment and $1.2 million in the services segment. The increase in total revenue was partially offset by a decrease of $455,000 in the manufacturing segment.

The increase in retail revenue reflects an 8% increase in the volume of water sold.

The increase in bulk segment revenue is attributable to an increase in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates and, to a lesser extent, an increase of 6% in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to increases in both plant design revenue and operating and maintenance revenue.

The decrease in manufacturing segment revenue was due to significant product delivery delays requested by customers as well as continuing delayed shipments of raw materials and supplies to Aerex.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $7.1 million or 36.5% of total revenue, up 17% from $6.1 million or 35.8% of total revenue for the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $2.3 million or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million or $0.08 per basic and diluted share for the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first quarter of 2022, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $1.7 million or $0.11 per basic and fully diluted share, up from net income of $989,000 or $0.06 per basic and fully diluted share for the same year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.1 million as of March 31, 2022, as compared to $40.4 million as of December 31, 2021. The increase was due to cash generated from operating activities.

First Quarter 2022 Segment Results

                
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total
Revenue $6,313,200  $7,350,644 $4,743,820 $1,150,241  $19,557,905 
Cost of revenue  3,053,740   4,687,119  3,649,180  1,022,102   12,412,141 
Gross profit  3,259,460   2,663,525  1,094,640  128,139   7,145,764 
General and administrative expenses  3,450,406   310,303  779,974  325,434   4,866,117 
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net       12,458     12,458 
Income (loss) from operations $(190,946) $2,353,222 $327,124 $(197,295)  2,292,105 
Other income, net              319,727 
Income before income taxes              2,611,832 
Income tax provision              46,273 
Net income from continuing operations              2,565,559 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests              241,430 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders              2,324,129 
Loss from discontinued operations              (607,314)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders             $1,716,815 


  Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total
Revenue $5,711,305  $6,245,970 $3,540,846  $1,605,196  $17,103,317 
Cost of revenue  2,707,994   4,155,153  2,721,928   1,391,732   10,976,807 
Gross profit  3,003,311   2,090,817  818,918   213,464   6,126,510 
General and administrative expenses  3,371,010   377,503  722,020   293,953   4,764,486 
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net  (250,000)  1,500  (433)     (248,933)
Income (loss) from operations $(617,699) $1,714,814 $96,465  $(80,489)  1,113,091 
Other income, net              314,608 
Income before income taxes              1,427,699 
Income tax (benefit)              (2,660)
Net income from continuing operations              1,430,359 
Income attributable to non-controlling interests              128,793 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders              1,301,566 
Loss from discontinued operations              (312,794)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders             $988,772 

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The company has set May 23, 2022 as the date of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 3:00 p.m. Cayman Islands time (4:00 p.m. EDT). The Annual General Meeting will be a “hybrid” meeting of shareholders, meaning shareholders will be able to attend the Annual General Meeting as well as vote during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/cwco2022 or attend the meeting in person at the offices of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., Regatta Office Park, Windward Three, 4th Floor, West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1-1102, Cayman Islands. Holders of record of the company’s stock as of March 24, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; (v) the possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 virus on the company’s business; and (vi) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

        
  March 31,  December 31,  
  2022 2021 
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS       
Current assets       
Cash and cash equivalents $43,144,541 $40,358,059 
Certificate of deposit  2,518,493  2,500,000 
Accounts receivable, net  27,000,827  27,349,307 
Inventory  3,101,630  2,504,832 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,049,841  2,558,822 
Contract assets  828,962  489,961 
Current assets of discontinued operations  620,535  1,173,741 
Total current assets  79,264,829  76,934,722 
Property, plant and equipment, net  51,790,999  52,946,539 
Construction in progress  1,325,856  710,863 
Inventory, noncurrent  4,831,093  4,733,010 
Investment in OC-BVI  1,485,096  1,715,905 
Goodwill  10,425,013  10,425,013 
Intangible assets, net  3,254,166  3,401,666 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,502,069  2,681,137 
Net asset arising from put/call options  203,000  128,000 
Other assets  2,166,409  2,204,013 
Long-term assets of discontinued operations  21,144,009  21,146,186 
Total assets $178,392,539 $177,027,054 
        
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY       
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $3,418,981 $2,831,925 
Accounts payable - related parties  715,549  163,947 
Accrued compensation  1,138,577  1,435,542 
Dividends payable  1,324,195  1,320,572 
Current maturities of operating leases  553,613  592,336 
Current portion of long-term debt  62,489  62,489 
Contract liabilities  579,852  513,878 
Deferred revenue  418,315  583,646 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations  195,679  182,322 
Total current liabilities  8,407,250  7,686,657 
Long-term debt, noncurrent  137,433  152,038 
Deferred tax liabilities  1,196,042  1,236,723 
Noncurrent operating leases  1,995,747  2,137,394 
Other liabilities  141,000  141,000 
Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations  5,428  7,819 
Total liabilities  11,882,900  11,361,631 
Commitments and contingencies       
Equity       
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity       
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 28,635 and 28,635 shares, respectively  17,181  17,181 
Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,285,523 and 15,243,693 shares, respectively  9,171,314  9,146,216 
Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued     
Additional paid-in capital  87,976,319  87,812,432 
Retained earnings  61,016,857  60,603,056 
Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity  158,181,671  157,578,885 
Non-controlling interests  8,327,968  8,086,538 
Total equity  166,509,639  165,665,423 
Total liabilities and equity $178,392,539 $177,027,054 


CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

        
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2022  2021  
Revenue $19,557,905  $17,103,317  
Cost of revenue (including purchases from related parties of $839,432 in 2022 and $155,982 in 2021)  12,412,141   10,976,807  
Gross profit  7,145,764   6,126,510  
General and administrative expenses (including purchases from related parties of $24,231 in 2022 and $4,429 in 2021)  4,866,117   4,764,486  
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net  12,458   (248,933) 
Income from operations  2,292,105   1,113,091  
        
Other income (expense):       
Interest income  180,687   160,364  
Interest expense  (4,081)  (2,860) 
Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI  10,125   6,075  
Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI  31,766   15,780  
Net unrealized gain on put/call options  75,000   131,000  
Other  26,230   4,249  
Other income, net  319,727   314,608  
Income before income taxes  2,611,832   1,427,699  
Income tax provision (benefit)  46,273   (2,660) 
Net income from continuing operations  2,565,559   1,430,359  
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests  241,430   128,793  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders  2,324,129   1,301,566  
Loss from discontinued operations  (607,314)  (312,794) 
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $1,716,815  $988,772  
        
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders       
Continuing operations $0.15  $0.08  
Discontinued operations  (0.04)  (0.02) 
Basic earnings per share $0.11  $0.06  
        
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders       
Continuing operations $0.15  $0.08  
Discontinued operations  (0.04)  (0.02) 
Diluted earnings per share $0.11  $0.06  
        
Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares $0.085  $0.085  
        
Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:       
Basic earnings per share  15,285,523   15,201,458  
Diluted earnings per share  15,435,691   15,356,842  