Titanium Transportation Group Declares Quarterly Dividends

BOLTON, Ontario, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TTR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the Company’s previous dividend.



Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truck transportation, logistics, and warehousing services to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, and Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium among the largest Canadian transportation companies. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company has been ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "TTR".

