Nature's Medicines Partners With Cheech & Chong to Launch Exclusive Cannabis Products

PHOENIX, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Medicines announces the launch of two new, exclusive product lines from the godfathers of ganja themselves, Cheech Marin & Tommy Chong. Launching this month, exclusively at Nature's Medicines locations in Arizona and New Mexico are cannabis lines: Tommy Chong's and Cheech & Chong's.

Available in eighths of prepacked flower, 1g pre-rolled joints, concentrates, vape cartridges, and edibles. Cheech & Chong's and Nature's Medicines are bringing specially curated, classic strains to the market. Featured strains include Yesca, Happy Hippy, Low Rider, M.O.M., Love Machine, and Labrador, all available exclusively at Nature's Medicines.

Nature's Medicines are celebrating the launch with a week of Meet & Greets with Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong at dispensaries across the Southwest.

Starting May 16, 2022, at the Happy Valley and Tolleson Nature's Medicines locations in Phoenix, then the Grand Ave and McDowell locations on May 17 before heading to New Mexico PūrLife locations on May 18. The duo will be back in Arizona to celebrate the brand's release at the Show Low Nature's Medicines dispensary location on May 19.



Contact:

Jacquelyne Garcia

Jacquelyneg@ammallc.com

About Nature's Medicines: Nature's Medicines is a multi-state vertically integrated cultivator and retailer of both medical and adult-recreational-use cannabis based in Phoenix, AZ. Founded in 2014, Nature's Medicines has grown, tested, and sold medicinal and recreational marijuana that emphasizes educating new patients about what strains and products will benefit them. Together we stand to produce safe, affordable, sustainable cannabis for the benefit of all Medicinal and Recreational customers.

About Cheech & Chong: For over 50+ years, Cheech & Chong have sought to change the negative connotations of the cannabis industry through their philanthropy, movies, comedy, music and so much more. While paving the road for legalization, the iconic duo has come together to form Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company.

