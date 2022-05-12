Doré Copper Announces Grant of Stock Options and Deferred Share Units

English French

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQX: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) has granted 765,000 stock options to management, consultants and advisors. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.59 per share and a term of five years. The Company has also granted an aggregate total of 150,000 deferred share units (“DSU’s”) to the independent directors of the Company. The DSUs are payable in common shares of the Company upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Company. Both issuances were done in accordance with the Company’s omnibus share incentive plan.



About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Québec with an initial production target of +50 Mlbs of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized Copper Rand mill. The Corporation has delivered its PEA in May 2022 and plans to commence a feasibility study and submit permit applications by mid-year.

The Corporation has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold1. The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Corporation’s Copper Rand Mill.

Sources for historic production figures: Economic Geology, v. 107, pp. 963–989 - Structural and Stratigraphic Controls on Magmatic, Volcanogenic, and Shear Zone-Hosted Mineralization in the Chapais-Chibougamau Mining Camp, Northeastern Abitibi, Canada by François Leclerc et al. (Lac Dore/Chibougamau mining camp) and NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Joe Mann Property dated January 11, 2016 by Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. for Jessie Ressources Inc. (Joe Mann mine).



