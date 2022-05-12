AmpliTech Group to Report First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results on May 16, 2022 Before Market Opening

| Source: Amplitech Group Inc. Amplitech Group Inc.

Hauppauge, NY, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, today announced that it will report its first quarter of fiscal 2022 results on Monday, May 16, 2022.

