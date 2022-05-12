Fully Onchain Game CryptoSandwiches Gives Existing Metaverse Food for Thought

Singapore, Singapore, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoSandwiches, a next-gen NFT game built on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), has announced that its version 1.0 will launch on May 30th. As the first fast food-themed game in the Tasty Galaxy series, CryptoSandwiches is also the first fully onchain NFT game backed by BSC.

The new game exists in a food-themed metaverse, known as the Foodverse, which is defined and shared by the community on the basis of a sustainable tokenomic system. The system ultimately aims to collaborate with the offline catering industry to give game token holders access to a brand-new sharing economy, which the startup team aims to develop into a full-blown metaverse.

Fun & Profitable Onchain Food Fight

Designed for crypto newbies and experts alike, the game combines lucrative gameplay with simple rules that blend to produce onchain alchemy. Players can look forward to playing the official version by navigating from the CryptoSandwiches homepage; they can also look forward to a potentially lucrative gaming experience.

The Sandwiches heroes on the platform are all NFTs that can be synthesized and put into battle. Materials for getting the food-shaped warriors battle-ready can be collected from Big Belly Boxes on the planet; and they are all minted onchain in real time when opened. While the initial version of CryptoSandwiches is a slim package, it will develop as all rules, algorithms, and blind box drop rates will occur within the BSC chain. Touted as a “fully onchain package”, DappRadar and other rating/reviewing institutes can closely monitor all promised updates and assess whether roadmap goals have been met.

Virtual Land That Doesn’t Cost the Earth

Virtual land price are shooting through the roof as the metaverse grows in both size and popularity. This megatrend is being led by The Sandbox and Roblox, and metaverse land prices are literally costing the earth, often going for upwards of $13,000, which is more than many people’s mortgage deposits. Resultingly, many players are being priced out, which is a rather bizarre development in a still-nascent and poorly understood Web3 project that aims at inclusivity and opportunity.

To counter this, CryptoSandwiches provides a new and manageable access point for both gamers and investors, enabling them to build passive wealth without taking unnecessary risks or needing a huge buy-in stake. An early version of the game’s virtual land system called Tablecloth Grids is ready to go. The tablecloth, which comes in 31 pieces, represents the land on the Crypto Sandwiches planet, and it possesses the magical elements of metal, wood, water, fire, and earth. The tablecloth is both necessary to allow the synthesis of the sandwich heroes through alchemy, and a battlefield where the heroes fight against the “food invaders” who are robbing food of its Chi. The battling heroes pay Chi coins to the owner of the Tablecloth on which they are fighting, enabling owners to earn rent and passive income. Additionally, players can buy title deeds on Tablecloth land by subscribing for Tablecloth shares in the game using the CSW token. Such innovate earnings potential separate the game from its counterparts.

The Big Picture of a Full-bloom Metaverse

The whole series of Tasty Galaxy games have the potential to grow in scale and scope in such a way that may appeal to giants of the real-world food industry, including major fast-food players such as McDonald’s and Subway. The full-functioning virtual space on the Sandwich planet, derived from the Tablecloth, can become a global online traffic hub that runs on an ever-more efficient underlying infrastructure. Besides the game series, the Karllit foundation which is backing CryptoSandwiches is simultaneously developing plans for an enterprise level pub-chain to sustain the Foodverse ecology.

Aiming at top blockchain performance and real-time scalability, the project paints a picture of a future web3 infrastructure capable of accommodating booths and stores as committed nodes of their future blockchain network; and Tablecloth owners and shareholders will continue to benefit from the growing offline catering ecology.

The IGO Rollout

CryptoSandwiches is currently campaigning for their third round IGO and the dedicated team is answering the many questions coming from its burgeoning community. Busy with jammed servers and crowded whitelist applicants, the team and its supporters are both excitedly envisioning a combination of Axie and The Sandbox as their project continues apace.

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency).







