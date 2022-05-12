Petrus Resources Ltd. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Donald Gray

Donald Cormack

Patrick Arnell

Ken Gray

Peter Verburg		 Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected		 37,106,058

37,945,197

37,845,197

38,036,153

37,845,701		 97.348%

99.549%

99.287%

99.788%

99.288%		 1,010,873

171,734

271,734

80,778

271,230		 2.652%

0.451%

0.713%

0.212%

0.712%

The resolution to appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company's auditors was approved.

