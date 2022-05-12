everbowl® Announces Two New Market Openings

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based craft superfood chain everbowl® (www.everbowl.com), creating healthy supercharged bowls and smoothies, has opened its first stores in the South with locations in Georgia and South Carolina.

The vibrant eateries are famous for breaking the health food mold by making delicious, nutritious meals based on foods proven to be rich in vitamins and antioxidants such as acai, matcha and pitaya accessible to anyone seeking to activate their lifestyles.

"We give people the fuel they need to power through their workday or their workout, homework or housework," noted Jeff Fenster, everbowl's founder and CEO. "Our mission is to encourage purposeful eating to empower everyone to become their best selves."

Visitors to the Cumming, GA store, located at 515 Peachtree Pkwy can enjoy a refreshing snack that prepares them for a hike at Lake Sidney Lanier or hunting for that one-of-a-kind keepsake at Lakewood 400 while upstate South Carolinians can stop by the everbowl location at 6005 Wade Hampton Blvd in Taylors to fuel up for a day of exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains.

"These first locations in Georgia and South Carolina are a perfect match for the everbowl outlook. They are bustling communities with art, music, festivals and family activities with tons of local flavor," Fenster said.

Customers can choose tried-and-true Local Favorite bowls from everbowl's set menu; popular selections include the classic everbowl acai bowl topped with banana, strawberry and blueberry, and the Apple Up, with cinnamon apples, oatmeal and granola atop an acai and vanilla base. Or, they can let their imaginations take over by concocting their own customizable Whatever Bowl® with the superfood bases of their choice and unlimited toppings.

The recently launched superfood smoothie line options include the tropical Pitaya Wonder, earthy/sweet Matcha Magic, classic peanut butter/chocolate PB Cacao Dream, and Nanaberry Bliss, a twist on the traditional strawberry/banana favorite.

About everbowl®

Established in 2016, everbowl® is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain with over 50 locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah with plans to open an additional 150+ locations over the next 36 months in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, and more. Everbowl offers a menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majic, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "Unevolve®" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around around forever™." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https:// www.everbowl.com/franchise.

