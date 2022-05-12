VitalHub Records Record Revenue of $9,423,191 and Net Income of $1,437,611 in Q1 2022

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) announced today it has filed its Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the three months ended March 31, 2022 with the Canadian securities authorities. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.



When asked to comment on the results, Vitalhub CEO Dan Matlow said,

“The ongoing global market drive to use digital solutions to reduce capacity constraints, improve patient access to services and manage the flow of patients through local health systems in both hospital and community settings is a key factor in the increased adoption of Vitalhub’s proven solutions. We have seen this increased adoption across all products of the company resulting in the record results in Q1.”

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $9,423,191, an increase of $4,100,117 or 77% from the comparative period in the prior year.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for Q1 2022 was 84% compared to 76% in Q1 2021 and 79% in Q4 2021.

ARR (1, 2) grew by $1,908,427 to $24,015,090, achieving 9% growth for the quarter ($2,743,987 or 11.39% on a constant currency basis) - ($1,485,613 or 6.72% organically and $1,032,000 or 4.67% through acquisition and a decrease due to an unrealized foreign exchange loss of $609,186 or 2.76%, which is attributable to the fluctuation of the GBP versus the CAD dollar with a decrease from $1 CAD: £1.73 to $1 CAD: £1.64) in Q1 2021 versus Q4 2021.

Net income of $1,437,611 compared to a net loss of ($241,671) in the comparative period in the prior year.

EBITDA (2) of $2,367,044 compared to $299,241 from the comparative period in the prior year.

of $3,051,015, or 32% of revenue, compared to $865,864 or 16% of revenue from the comparative period in the prior year. Cash on hand at March 31, 2022 was $20,751,890 compared to $16,389,982 as at December 31, 2021.

Cashflow from operations before changes in working capital was $2,594,450 for the period as compared to $706,961 for the same period last year.

Vitalhub was ranked 20th on the 2021 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program award amongst Canadian companies for its rapid revenue growth with 1103% growth from 2017 to 2020. The Company also ranked 127th within North America on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 Rankings List.

With the addition of the ARR of Hicom subsequent to the quarter, Vitalhub’s ARR is approximately $30,903,090 (ARR at the end of Q1 2022 $24,05,090 plus Hicom ARR of $6,888,000). ARR is a non-IFRS measure.





(1) The Company defines annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) as the recurring revenue expected based on yearly subscriptions of the renewable software license fees and maintenance services

(2) Non-IFRS measure





Q1 2022 RESULTS

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 %

Revenue

March 31, 2021 %

Revenue

Change $ $ % Revenue 9,423,191 100% 5,323,074 100% 77% Cost of sales 1,474,579 16% 1,278,099 24% 15% Gross Profit 7,948,612 84% 4,044,975 76% 97% Operating Expenses General and administrative 1,821,638 19% 1,198,918 23% 52% Sales and marketing 1,048,389 11% 754,630 14% 39% Research and development 2,048,245 22% 1,158,173 22% 77% Depreciation 43,317 0% 33,347 1% 30% Depreciation of right-of-use assets 63,389 1% 63,571 1% (0%) Stock based compensation 269,244 3% 319,777 6% (16%) Foreign currency (gain) loss (20,675) (0%) 64,923 1% (132%) Other Income and Expenses Amortization of intangible assets 683,928 7% 433,972 8% 58% Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs 414,727 4% 246,816 5% 68% Interest expense and accretion (net of interest income) (4,720) (0%) (10,530) (0%) (55%) Interest income from sublease 0 0% (59) (0%) 0% Interest expense from lease liabilities 17,618 0% 20,611 0% (15%) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 0 0% 2,497 0% 0% Current and deferred income taxes 125,901 1% 0 0% 100% Net income (loss) 1,437,611 15% (241,671) (5%) 695% EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) 2,367,044 25% 299,241 6% 691% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) 3,051,015 32% 865,834 16% 252% Annual Recurring Revenue (Non-IFRS measure) 24,015,090 15,931,628 51% Recurring revenue (Non-IFRS Measure) 5,732,891 61% 3,868,358 73% 48% Deferred revenue 14,405,056 8,821,331 Cash balance 20,751,890 16,389,982

ABOUT VITALHUB:



Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

Vitalhub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. Vitalhub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, Vitalhub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. Vitalhub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@Vitalhub.com