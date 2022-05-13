Organika is Proud to Be an Official Partner of the Miami International Autodrome, the Home of the 2022 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organika, the premium nature-based Polish vodka, is proud to be an Official Partner of the Miami International Autodrome, the home of the 2022 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. We were excited to be on campus during this historic event and create an energetic activation zone, Organika Tiger Lounge, in the North Campus at the Start/Finish line.

Organika had a singular presence at the 2022 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix as the premium vodka served at the event, featuring Formula 1, Porsche Car Racing as well as the W-Series cars in the first half of the World Championship calendar on a dynamic, free flowing track built around the Hard Rock Stadium with Beachand Yacht clubs.

U.S. Managing Partner at Organika, Mike Seidov, expresses, "It was a significant boost for our brand to be featured at this exceptional venue, and we welcomed this opportunity to introduce our line of top-shelf spirits to the U.S. public as well as major distributors." The Autodrome's interactive Campus Map detailed all the hospitality venues around the race that served Organika. Members of the VIP Championships Club experienced Organika cocktails while they enjoyed gourmet food and premier views.

As a company, Organika follows a roadmap to create the sustainable products their discerning customers want and our fragile environment needs. While reducing its carbon footprint by 65%, Organika is proud to be the global leader in the spirits industry, releasing a 100% Recyclable carton bottle in June of 2022 on U.S. soil.

Organika invited their consumers and F-1 fans alike to join them at this historic event. Those who could not attend the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix were welcomed to attend live viewing at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach and indulge in Organika cocktails.

About Organika Vodka

Organika Vodka is an authentic Polish vodka that is currently distributed in 19 countries around the world and features three cornerstone products - Organika, Organika Life, and Organika Truffle.

The company follows its roadmap - it supports sustainable practices and, being an official partner of the WWF, it contributes over 1% of annual proceeds to the preservation of the Amur Tigers and other endangered rare species. As the brand continues to grow, it only hopes to expand its efforts in wildlife conservation as it fulfills one of the missions it took on from its very creation. By choosing Organika, you are not only getting a nature-based organic vodka of the highest quality, but also supporting wildlife conservation.

For more information, visit https://organika.vodka.

Press contact: alex.a@exclusiveprs.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment