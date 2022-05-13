Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Results of Directors Vote

| Source: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Calgary, Alberta, CANADA

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 23, 2022 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 12, 2022. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

       
Nominee Outcome
of Vote		 Votes For Votes
Withheld
Donald Gray

Michael MacBean

Brian Davis

Darren Gee

Gregory Fletcher

John W. Rossall

Kathy Turgeon		 Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected		 61,491,660

86,456,927

86,665,866

94,018,667

55,480,056

82,719,644

86,046,656		 35,237,345

10,272,078

10,063,139

2,710,338

41,248,949

14,009,361

10,682,349
       

For further information please contact:

Darren Gee
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 261-6081        
Fax: (403) 451-4100