Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Results of Directors Vote

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 23, 2022 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 12, 2022. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:
|Nominee
|Outcome
of Vote
|Votes For
|Votes
Withheld
|Donald Gray
Michael MacBean
Brian Davis
Darren Gee
Gregory Fletcher
John W. Rossall
Kathy Turgeon
|Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
|61,491,660
86,456,927
86,665,866
94,018,667
55,480,056
82,719,644
86,046,656
|35,237,345
10,272,078
10,063,139
2,710,338
41,248,949
14,009,361
10,682,349
