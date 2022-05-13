Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Results of Directors Vote

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 23, 2022 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 12, 2022. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.



Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee Outcome

of Vote Votes For Votes

Withheld Donald Gray



Michael MacBean



Brian Davis



Darren Gee



Gregory Fletcher



John W. Rossall



Kathy Turgeon Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected 61,491,660



86,456,927



86,665,866



94,018,667



55,480,056



82,719,644



86,046,656 35,237,345



10,272,078



10,063,139



2,710,338



41,248,949



14,009,361



10,682,349

For further information please contact:

Darren Gee

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 261-6081

Fax: (403) 451-4100