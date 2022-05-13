Douglas Eze Announces Launch of Sebenza, a Global Services App

Greenbelt, MD, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Eze, president of Largo Financial Services, recently announced the official launch of Sebenza , a mobile app that connects users with service providers in a safe, simple, and affordable platform.

Eze and his business partner decided to launch the app to provide increased opportunities to service providers to showcase their skills and grow their business. Available on iPhone and Android devices, Sebenza allows users to search for services in their area, contact professionals, and set up short- and long-term work contracts.

“It is a service provider like Angie’s List,” Eze explains. “You can find someone to come to your home and do your hair instead of going to the hair salon, someone to do your makeup. We have all kinds of providers, someone to give you a carwash, or if you need to hire a driver, you can have someone there already at the airport instead of looking for Uber.”

One of the benefits of the Sebenza app is the thorough security features built into the platform – as well as the screening process required for professionals to join the app. This ensures that when users connect for services, they are getting only the best, most trusted professionals in their area.

“We have strong security features, where we verify the providers, gather documents, and set up a bio,” Eze says. “Our OCR technology makes it possible to verify all the documents are valid, especially since we are providing these services worldwide.”

Sebenza makes it easy for users to contact professionals for fast service, and many providers are available to come directly to your home if needed. It is a fast and easy way for people to get the help they need when they need it.

But for Eze, there is another critical benefit to the app. By launching Sebenza, he is providing a way for skilled professionals to showcase their talents, generate new clients, and grow their business. It is an app that puts the power back in the hands of entrepreneurs and talented service providers.

“This is for folks who have skills that normally nobody would know about,” Eze says. “We’re giving the regular guy on the street in Africa an opportunity to have a legitimate business, become an entrepreneur, and grow his company.”

With services available worldwide and an easy-to-use platform, Sebenza is quickly growing its user base. This is exciting for Eze, who foresees Sebenza becoming a go-to source for service providers and users alike, making the process of securing and performing jobs much easier.

“This is one way to give back and create jobs for people, especially in today’s world,” Eze says.

And with a safe and secure global app, Sebenza is changing the way that people find local jobs – all while keeping them secure and protected.

“We verify everything,” Eze says. “We make sure that no matter what, our providers are protected – and our users are protected.”

Douglas Eze is the president of Largo Financial Services, dedicated to helping individuals and small business owners design financial strategies to help them grow their wealth. To learn more about his work on Sebenza, visit the website or follow Eze on Instagram .