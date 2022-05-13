New NFT Project Making Strides Towards Functional 3D Projects & Metaverse

Hoboken, New Jersey, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two veterans in the NFT and Crypto space, Tyler Dyment and Jake Loffredo, are leveraging their connections in the tech industry, web2 space, and traditional finance industry to create the most functional and exemplary NFT project on the market.

Trevor Dyment, the lead designer of Ape Mafia Club (AMC) brings creations to life with his extensive product design background. A passionate member of many early NFT communities, Trevor and his team aim to trailblaze a new path of top-quality functional art.

Ape Mafia Club is aiming to prove their value with extensive roadmap development pre-mint. The project isn’t singular or linear, it spans numerous dimensions from 2D to 3D, unique staking rewards, multi-continental investments, early access to tokenization platforms, perpetual rewards, and even access to an original AMC Metaverse Casino.

The AMC development team is confident they’ll create positive ROI for all members through channels such as a top-tier P2E game that allows individual Ape holders the privilege of having their voices be heard in the development aspects of the club and community.

According to the AMC Team, they’ll be offering ETH & BTC giveaways to holders of the rarest Mafia members.

“For example, if you hold a Golden Mob Boss, you will receive 1 ETH per year in perpetuity. You will be able to use ETH & BTC you receive by staking your ape in The Ape Mafia Club Exclusive Casino” explained AMC CFO Jake Loffredo. “No other groups will have access to these exclusive clubs & rewards.”

First to hit the market will be Ape Mafia Club’s 2D project. The 2D project will act as a pass for the soon-to-come Metaverse-ready 3D project.

According to CEO Tyler Dyment, all holders of the 2D project will be airdropped an Ape from the 3D collection on the mint day.

In addition to accessing Ape Mafia Club’s 3D project, holders will also be able to stake their apes and earn 25%+APY through native tokens.



Smart Clothing + Partnerships

AMC will be setting itself apart from other new NFT projects by embracing the internet of things (IoT) and rolling out exclusive smart clothing.

The original AMC clothing pieces will come equipped with Near Frequency Communication (NFC) devices embedded in the fabric of the clothing. These chips make it possible to access your wallet and AMC Apes in an instant.

This is just one way the AMC team aims to merge the NFT digital world with the physical world.

AMC is also partnering with major gaming influencers including xAcceptiion.

xAcceptiion is a Facebook-based game streamer with over 5 Million followers. xAcceptiion-based Apes will have IRL utility including VIP events, rewards, & more.

Upon the sellout of a project on May 28th, Ape Mafia Club will be raffling off a brand new Tesla to one of their Ape holders. (See video below)

If you’re looking to get into a promising NFT project, this may just be the one you’ve been waiting for.

Learn more here:

https://linktr.ee/apemafiaclub

https://youtube.com/shorts/p8DmWENR_dA?feature=share

Media Details:



Name: Tyler Dyment and Jake Loffredo

Email: team@apemafiaclub.com

City: Hoboken, New Jersey

Country: USA

