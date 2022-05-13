IIJ Announces its Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

TOKYO, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE Prime: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (“FY2021”, from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1

Highlights of Financial Results for FY2021 Total revenues JPY 226.3 billion up 6.3 % YoY2 Operating profit JPY 23.5 billion up 65.3 % YoY Profit before tax JPY 24.2 billion up 72.2 % YoY Net profit3 JPY 15.7 billion up 61.4 % YoY Annual cash dividend JPY48.00 per share of common stock up 61.3% YoY4 Highlights of Financial Targets for FY2022 (fiscal year ending March 31, 2023) Total revenues JPY 250.0 billion up 10.5 % YoY Operating profit JPY 27.2 billion up 15.5 % YoY Profit before tax JPY 26.3 billion up 8.8 % YoY Net profit3 JPY 17.5 billion up 11.7 % YoY Annual cash dividend JPY58.50 per share of common stock up 21.9% YoY

Overview of FY2021 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“We are in the midst of growth. IT utilization by Japanese enterprises has just begun and is becoming more mission-critical. We are confident in delivering further business growth by leveraging our capabilities of offering both various network services and systems integration backed by our robust Internet infrastructure and renowned Internet technology expertise, which we have continued to accumulate since our inception,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.

“In FY2021, our enterprise network services significantly drove our profit growth; network services revenues excluding mobile services revenues grew by 10.3% YoY, mainly by IP services5 and security services, and about two-thirds of network services’ gross profit increase came from these enterprise network services revenue accumulation. We have also acquired some large-scale network renewal projects, which require comprehensive network services together with systems integration. We finished the first year of our three-year mid-term plan by exceeding operating profit margin target. Under these continued favorable business environment, for FY2022, we target the total revenues of JPY250.0 billion, up 10.5% YoY and the operating profit of JPY27.2 billion, up 15.5% YoY. And today, we update our Mid-term operating margin target for FY2023 from over 10%6 to 11.5%,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

“During the dramatic penetration of Internet, we have been leading Internet technology for about thirty years in Japan. Our success so far toward competitors such as large telecom carriers, was mainly made by our network services generation and Internet operation abilities. We have enhanced our senior management and are accelerating execution of our consistent business strategy, which would expand our business scale more than ever. We continue to contribute to the efficiency and productivity of society by our network expertise, and respond sincerely to the trust and expectations of our stakeholders through our business growth,” concluded Suzuki.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.

2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.

3 Net profit is “profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.”

4 IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. YoY in annual cash dividend is calculated based on the post-stock-split basis.

5 IP services are IIJ’s dedicated-type Internet connectivity services, mainly used by corporate users.

6 On November 5, 2021 we updated our FY2023 operating margin target for our three-year mid-term plan, from over 9% to over 10%.

7 Mobile unit charge: Mobile unit charge refers to the unit charge for interconnectivity data communications relating to the usage of mobile infrastructure between mobile carriers such as NTT DoCoMo and MVNO such as IIJ. The unit price is per Mbps.

FY2021 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary FY2020 FY2021 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions ％ Total revenues 213,002 226,335 6.3 Network services 126,827 128,213 1.1 Systems integration (SI) 83,284 95,338 14.5 ATM operation business 2,891 2,784 (3.7 ) Total costs (172,720 ) (174,707 ) 1.2 Network services (99,656 ) (92,595 ) (7.1 ) Systems integration (SI) (71,197 ) (80,396 ) 12.9 ATM operation business (1,867 ) (1,716 ) (8.1 ) Total gross profit 40,282 51,628 28.2 Network services 27,171 35,618 31.1 Systems integration (SI) 12,087 14,942 23.6 ATM operation business 1,024 1,068 4.2 SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (26,034 ) (28,081 ) 7.9 Operating profit 14,248 23,547 65.3 Profit before tax 14,035 24,162 72.2 Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent 9,712 15,672 61.4 (Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.





Segment Results Summary FY2020 FY2021 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 213,002 226,335 Network services and SI business 210,278 223,678 ATM operation business 2,891 2,784 Elimination (167 ) (127 ) Operating profit 14,248 23,547 Network services and SI business 13,541 22,799 ATM operation business 826 834 Elimination (119 ) (86 )

FY2021 Revenues and Income

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY226,335 million, up 6.3% YoY (JPY213,002 million for FY2020).

Network services revenue was JPY128,213 million, up 1.1% YoY (JPY126,827 million for FY2020).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY37,911 million, down 6.0% YoY from JPY40,347 million for FY2020. The decrease was due to a decrease in IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) revenue, which was mainly in the response to the reduction in procurement cost, while revenues of IP services and enterprise mobile services increased.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY23,376 million, down 9.1% YoY from JPY25,722 million for FY2020, mainly due to a decrease in average revenue per user of new plan “GigaPlans” for our consumer mobile services.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY40,523 million, up 13.5% YoY from JPY35,710 million for FY2020, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY26,403 million, up 5.4% YoY from JPY25,048 million for FY2020.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown FY2020 FY2021 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions ％ Total network services 126,827 128,213 1.1 Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 40,347 37,911 (6.0 ) IP services (including data center connectivity services) 12,171 13,683 12.4 IIJ Mobile Services 24,525 20,351 (17.0 ) Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.) 7,807 10,257 31.4 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) 16,718 10,094 (39.6 ) Others 3,651 3,877 6.2 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 25,722 23,376 (9.1 ) IIJmio Mobile Services 22,997 20,365 (11.4 ) Others 2,725 3,011 10.5 Outsourcing services 35,710 40,523 13.5 WAN services 25,048 26,403 5.4 Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services(Note 1) As of March 31, 2021 As of March 31, 2022 YoY Change Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 2,303,717 2,500,116 196,399 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps)(Note2) 791 786 (5 ) IP service (less than 1Gbps)(Note2) 1,200 1,250 50 IIJ Mobile Services 2,209,836 2,407,083 197,247 Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.) 1,110,415 1,374,055 263,640 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) 1,099,421 1,033,028 (66,393 ) Others 91,890 90,997 (893 ) Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,379,277 1,437,107 57,830 IIJmio Mobile Services 1,034,148 1,090,208 56,060 Others 345,129 346,899 1,770 Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps)(Note 3) 6,624.1 7,641.6 1,017.5 (Notes) 1. Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions. 2. The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. 3. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues , including equipment sales, were JPY95,338 million, up 14.5% YoY (JPY83,284 million for FY2020).

Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY35,376 million, up 11.4% YoY (JPY31,767 million for FY2020). Of this amount, revenue of PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (“PTC”) was JPY4,731 million. Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY59,962 million, up 16.4% YoY (JPY51,517 million for FY2020), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in cloud-related services’ revenues. Of this amount, revenue of PTC was JPY2,159 million.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY101,476 million, up 12.4% YoY (JPY90,314 million for FY2020); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY38,660 million, up 18.6% YoY (JPY32,590 million for FY2020), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY62,816 million, up 8.8% YoY (JPY57,724 million for FY2020).

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of March 31, 2022 amounted to JPY72,792 million, up 15.7% YoY (JPY62,894 million as of March 31, 2021); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY12,451 million, up 49.5% YoY (JPY8,330 million as of March 31, 2021) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY60,340 million, up 10.6% YoY (JPY54,564 million as of March 31, 2021).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY2,784 million, down 3.7% YoY (JPY2,891 million for FY2020).

Cost of sales

Total cost of sales was JPY174,707 million, up 1.2% YoY (JPY172,720 million for FY2020).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY92,595 million, down 7.1% YoY (JPY99,656 million for FY2020). Although the costs related to Internet backbone, facilities and personnel, etc., increased slightly, costs of mobile services were decreased due to reduction of purchase price in voice services from the beginning of FY2021 and one-time cost reimbursement of mobile unit charge7 by NTT DOCOMO, INC. in 3Q21 as FY2020 mobile unit charge was fixed based on its actual results for the corresponding period. Gross profit was JPY35,618 million, up 31.1% YoY (JPY27,171 million for FY2020), and gross profit ratio was 27.8% (21.4% for FY2020).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY80,396 million, up 12.9% YoY (JPY71,197 million for FY2020), mainly due to increases in outsourcing costs, license fees along with an increase in cloud-related services’ revenues and purchasing costs. Of this amount, PTC’s cost was JPY6,125 million. Gross profit was JPY14,942 million, up 23.6% YoY (JPY12,087 million for FY2020) and gross profit ratio was 15.7% (14.5% for FY2020).



Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY1,716 million, down 8.1% YoY (JPY1,867 million for FY2020). Gross profit was JPY1,068 million (JPY1,024 million for FY2020) and gross profit ratio was 38.3% (35.4% for FY2020).



Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses , including research and development expenses, totaled JPY27,969 million, up 9.7% YoY (JPY25,491 million for FY2020), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses, sales commission expenses and advertising expenses. Of this amount, PTC’s expenses was JPY463 million.

Other operating income was JPY171 million (JPY149 million for FY2020).

Other operating expenses was JPY283 million (JPY692 million for FY2020), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit

Operating profit was JPY23,547 million (JPY14,248 million for FY2020), up 65.3% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

Finance income was JPY3,506 million, compared to JPY776 million for FY2020. It included gains on financial instruments of JPY3,055 million (JPY479 million for FY2020).

Finance expense was JPY556 million, compared to JPY581 million for FY2020. It included interest expenses of JPY538 million (JPY580 million for FY2020).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY2,335 million (compared to loss of JPY408 million for FY2020). As for DeCurret Holdings, Inc, there were an increase in equity method loss and an impairment loss on corresponding amount of goodwill of JPY1,181 million due to a divestment of its crypto asset business.

Profit before tax

Profit before tax was JPY24,162 million (JPY14,035 million for FY2020), up 72.2% YoY.

Profit for the year

Income tax expense was JPY8,362 million (JPY4,234 million for FY2020). As a result, profit for the year was JPY15,800 million (JPY9,801 million for FY2020), up 61.2% YoY.

Profit for the year attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY128 million (JPY89 million for FY2020), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the year attributable to owners of parent was JPY15,672 million (JPY9,712 million for FY2020), up 61.4% YoY.

Financial Position as of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2022, the balance of total assets was JPY231,805 million, increased by JPY11,028 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY220,777 million.

As of March 31, 2022, the balance of current assets was JPY104,486 million, increased by JPY11,081 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY93,405 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets, cash and cash equivalents increased by JPY4,924 million to JPY47,391 million, trade receivables increased by JPY2,850 million to JPY37,649 million and prepaid expenses increased by JPY2,955 million, which included JPY1,667 million due to the acquisition of PTC, to JPY13,553 million.

As of March 31, 2022, the balance of non-current assets was JPY127,320 million, decreased by JPY53 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY127,373 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY761 million to JPY17,846 million. Right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY5,834 million to JPY44,874 million, mainly due to depreciation. Goodwill increased by JPY3,397 million to JPY9,479 million, mainly due to the acquisition of PTC. Investments accounted for using the equity method decreased by JPY3,197 million, mainly due to loss related to DeCurret Holdings, Inc., to JPY5,830 million. Prepaid expenses increased by JPY915 million to JPY10,452 million, including an increase of JPY1,122 million related to the acquisition of PTC. The amount of other investments was JPY17,410 million, increased by JPY4,497 million mainly due to fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities and funds.

As of March 31, 2022, the balance of current liabilities was JPY76,778 million, increased by JPY3,519 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY73,259 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables increased by JPY1,498 million to JPY20,742 million. Borrowings decreased by JPY2,190 million to JPY16,370 million, due to a decrease by JPY5,170 million from repayment of long-term borrowings, an increase by JPY1,480 million in short-term borrowings and an increase by JPY1,500 million from a transfer from non-current liabilities. Contract liabilities increased by JPY2,469 million to JPY9,571 million, including an increase of JPY1,857 million related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY845 million to JPY17,035 million.

As of March 31, 2022, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY50,407 million, decreased by JPY6,140 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY56,547 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,500 million to JPY5,500 million due to a transfer to current portion. Contract liabilities increased by JPY184 million to JPY7,429 million. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY5,502 million to JPY30,146 million, mainly due to a transfer to current portion.

As of March 31, 2022, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY103,528 million, increased by JPY13,572 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY89,956 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 44.7% as of March 31, 2022.



FY2021 Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 were JPY47,391 million (JPY42,467 million as of March 31, 2021).

Net cash provided by operating activities for FY2021 was JPY43,573 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY40,544 million for FY2020). There was profit before tax of JPY24,162 million(JPY14,035 million for FY2020), depreciation and amortization of JPY28,444 million, including JPY11,534 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY5,700 million (JPY3,912 million for FY2020). Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY2,892 million compared to net cash-in of JPY1,513 million for FY2020. As for the major factors for the increase in net cash outflow in comparison with FY2020, there were increases in payment of liabilities and decreases in advance receipt of contract liabilities.

Net cash used in investing activities for FY2021 was JPY11,838 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY13,216 million for FY2020), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY6,783 million (JPY6,391 million for FY2020), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY4,734 million (JPY4,617 million for FY2020), payments for the acquisition of PTC (net of its cash) of JPY2,612 million, and proceeds from sales of tangible assets, which include sale and leaseback, of JPY2,150 million (JPY2,499 million for FY2020).

Net cash used in financing activities for FY2021 was JPY27,296 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY23,618 million for FY2020), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY19,983 million (JPY20,168 million for FY2020), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY5,170 million (JPY1,830 million for FY2020), dividends paid of JPY3,836 million (JPY1,533 million for FY2020) and net increase in short-term borrowings of JPY1,480 million (net decrease of JPY360 million for FY2020).

Outlook for FY2022

With regard to our outlook for FY2022, we expect continued growth in revenues and gross profit for enterprise network services and an upward trend of systems integration revenues. Our consolidated financial targets for FY2022 are as follows: total revenues of JPY250.0 billion (up 10.5% from FY2021) and operating profit of JPY27.2 billion (up 15.5% from FY2021). As for profit before tax, we target JPY26.3 billion (up 8.8% from FY2021), by considering finance expenses, share of profit or loss of investments accounted for using equity method and others. As for profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent, we target JPY17.5 billion (up 11.7% from FY2021), by considering income tax expenses at the normal effective tax rate.

Three-year mid-term plan (FY2021-FY2023)

As for FY2021, we exceeded our profit targets. Considering the progress of financial performance and the continued favorable market environment, today we update our FY2023 operating margin target in three-year mid-term plan to 11.5% from over 10%, which was revised from original target of over 9% on November 5, 2021. The revenue target remains unchanged from the initially announced, which is around JPY270.0 billion.

Dividend Policy, FY2021 Dividend and FY2022 Dividend Forecast

The basic dividend policy of IIJ is that IIJ pays dividends to its shareholders continuously and in a stable manner while considering the need to have retained earnings for the enhancement of financial position, medium-to long-term business expansion, future business investment and other goals.

Based on the Articles of Incorporation of IIJ, the frequency of dividend payments is twice each fiscal year, an interim dividend and a year-end dividend. The interim dividend is decided by the meeting of the board directors of IIJ and the year-end dividend is approved at IIJ’s general meeting of shareholders.

As for FY2021, considering this basic policy, our interim dividend was JPY23.00 per share of common stock. Today, we revise our year-end dividend forecast to JPY25.00 per share, from the initial forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year of JPY19.50 per share and the previous forecast of JPY23.00 per share which was revised on November 5, 2021. Total annual dividend forecast for FY2021 is JPY48.00 per share of common stock, which is an increase of JPY18.25 per share from FY2020 dividend (post-stock-split basis).

As for FY2022, our interim and year-end dividend forecasts are JPY29.25 and JPY29.25 per share of common stock respectively. FY2022 total annual dividend forecast is JPY58.50 per share of common stock, which is an increase of JPY10.50 from FY2021 annual dividend.

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on May 13, 2022.

The presentation material can be found in the following URL as well: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/621bbd59-a916-4f69-a84f-2dbfc48a74e9

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April 2022.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer:

Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.





Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 42,466,933 47,390,527 Trade receivables 34,799,075 37,649,104 Inventories 2,171,046 2,608,348 Prepaid expenses 10,598,441 13,553,353 Contract assets 1,281,918 1,870,396 Other financial assets 1,975,910 1,294,616 Other current assets 111,334 119,198 Total current assets 93,404,657 104,485,542 Non-current assets Tangible assets 17,084,401 17,845,557 Right-of-use assets 50,707,726 44,874,062 Goodwill 6,082,472 9,479,464 Intangible assets 16,954,274 16,423,552 Investments accounted for using the equity method 9,026,980 5,829,694 Prepaid expenses 9,537,160 10,452,179 Contract assets 46,638 68,584 Other investments 12,912,483 17,409,909 Deferred tax assets 143,337 182,641 Other financial assets 4,442,704 4,244,549 Other non-current assets 434,437 509,343 Total non-current assets 127,372,612 127,319,534 Total assets 220,777,269 231,805,076 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19,243,800 20,741,835 Borrowings 18,560,000 16,370,000 Income taxes payable 3,012,415 5,795,084 Contract liabilities 7,101,821 9,571,064 Deferred income 79,914 65,415 Other financial liabilities 17,879,331 17,034,706 Other current liabilities 7,381,746 7,199,450 Total current liabilities 73,259,027 76,777,554 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 7,000,000 5,500,000 Retirement benefit liabilities 4,168,575 4,394,707 Provisions 756,405 786,273 Contract liabilities 7,244,411 7,428,629 Deferred income 405,579 340,164 Deferred tax liabilities 225,469 640,624 Other financial liabilities 35,647,899 30,146,338 Other non-current liabilities 1,098,253 1,169,990 Total non-current liabilities 56,546,591 50,406,725 Total liabilities 129,805,618 127,184,279 Equity Share capital 25,530,621 25,561,838 Share premium 36,388,811 36,518,235 Retained earnings 25,046,813 37,023,749 Other components of equity 4,865,110 6,275,222 Treasury shares (1,874,976 ) (1,850,924 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 89,956,379 103,528,120 Non-controlling interests 1,015,272 1,092,677 Total equity 90,971,651 104,620,797 Total liabilities and equity 220,777,269 231,805,076

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 126,826,927 128,212,839 System integration 83,283,912 95,338,864 ATM operation business 2,891,041 2,783,674 Total revenues 213,001,880 226,335,377 Cost of sales Cost of network services (99,656,232 ) (92,594,448 ) Cost of systems integration (71,196,904 ) (80,396,387 ) Cost of ATM operation business (1,866,789 ) (1,716,341 ) Total cost of sales (172,719,925 ) (174,707,176 ) Gross Profit 40,281,955 51,628,201 Selling, general and administrative expense (25,490,666 ) (27,968,883 ) Other operating income 148,500 171,128 Other operating expenses (692,066 ) (283,363 ) Operating Profit 14,247,723 23,547,083 Finance income 776,298 3,506,147 Finance expenses (581,486 ) (556,074 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for

using equity method (407,816 ) (2,334,956 ) Profit (loss) before tax 14,034,719 24,162,200 Income tax expense (4,233,584 ) (8,361,808 ) Profit (loss) for the year 9,801,135 15,800,392 Profit (loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent 9,711,559 15,672,105 Non-controlling interests 89,576 128,287 Total 9,801,135 15,800,392 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 107.67 173.56 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 107.14 172.74 ※IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) for the year 9,801,135 15,800,392 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated

as measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income 2,371,133 691,051 Remeasurement of defined benefit plans 115,649 141,044 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 2,486,782 832,095 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 98,938 695,038 Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income (692 ) (1,199 ) Share of other comprehensive income of investments

accounted for using equity method (21,921 ) 25,222 Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 76,325 719,061 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,563,107 1,551,156 Other comprehensive income for the year 12,364,242 17,351,548 Other comprehensive income for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent 12,274,666 17,223,261 Non-controlling interest 89,576 128,287 Other comprehensive income for the year 12,364,242 17,351,548





Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited) For the year ended March 31, 2021 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling interests Total

equity Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, April 1, 2020 25,530,621 36,271,395 16,500,993 2,669,501 (1,896,921 ) 79,075,589 981,528 80,057,117 Comprehensive income Profit for the year - - 9,711,559 - - 9,711,559 89,576 9,801,135 Other comprehensive income - - - 2,563,107 - 2,563,107 - 2,563,107 Total comprehensive income - - 9,711,559 2,563,107 - 12,274,666 89,576 12,364,242 Transactions with owners Purchase of treasury stock - - - - (140 ) (140 ) - (140 ) Disposal of treasury shares - 52,781 - - 22,085 74,866 - 74,866 Dividends paid - - (1,533,237 ) - - (1,533,237 ) (55,832 ) (1,589,069 ) Stock-based compensation - 64,635 - - - 64,635 - 64,635 Transfer from other components of

equity to retained earnings - - 367,498 (367,498 ) - - - - Total transactions with owners - 117,416 (1,165,739 ) (367,498 ) 21,945 (1,393,876 ) (55,832 ) (1,449,708 ) Balance, March 31, 2021 25,530,621 36,388,811 25,046,813 4,865,110 (1,874,976 ) 89,956,379 1,015,272 90,971,651 For the year ended March 31, 2022 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling interests Total

equity Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, April 1, 2021 25,530,621 36,388,811 25,046,813 4,865,110 (1,874,976 ) 89,956,379 1,015,272 90,971,651 Comprehensive income Profit for the year - - 15,672,105 - - 15,672,105 128,287 15,800,392 Other comprehensive income - - - 1,551,156 - 1,551,156 - 1,551,156 Total comprehensive income - - 15,672,105 1,551,156 - 17,223,261 128,287 17,351,548 Transactions with owners Issuance of common stock 31,217 (31,152 ) - - - 65 - 65 Disposal of treasury shares - 82,447 - - 24,052 106,499 - 106,499 Dividends paid - - (3,836,213 ) - - (3,836,213 ) (48,550 ) (3,884,763 ) Stock-based compensation - 82,794 - - - 82,794 - 82,794 Transfer from other components of

equity to retained earnings - - 141,044 (141,044 ) - - - - Other - (4,665 ) - - - (4,665 ) (2,332 ) (6,997 ) Total transactions with owners 31,217 129,424 (3,695,169 ) (141,044 ) 24,052 (3,651,520 ) (50,882 ) (3,702,402 ) Balance, March 31, 2022 25,561,838 36,518,235 37,023,749 6,275,222 (1,850,924 ) 103,528,120 1,092,677 104,620,797

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) before tax 14,034,719 24,162,200 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 27,973,729 28,444,400 Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment 634,271 218,938 Shares of loss (profit) of investments

accounted for using the equity method 407,816 2,334,956 Finance income (639,262 ) (3,439,435 ) Finance expenses 579,741 537,785 Other 338,666 241,612 Changes in working capital Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (2,151,565 ) (1,403,938 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 312,484 (423,357 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (2,671,608 ) (1,414,078 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets (829,519 ) (610,424 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets 15,818 162,549 Decrease (increase) in other financial assets 1,504,966 834,332 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables 1,071,330 551,939 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 2,505,263 (162,719 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred income (82,505 ) (9,735 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 1,677,036 (877,379 ) Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities (185,457 ) 28,482 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 347,171 432,037 Subtotal 44,843,094 49,608,165 Interest and dividends received 192,760 190,635 Interest paid (580,053 ) (526,334 ) Income taxes paid (3,911,634 ) (5,699,672 ) Cash flows from operating activities 40,544,167 43,572,794 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible assets (6,390,700 ) (6,783,406 ) Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 2,499,494 2,150,398 Purchases of intangible assets (4,616,636 ) (4,734,494 ) Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 44,085 189 Purchase of a subsidiary - (2,612,008 ) Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method (4,754,000 ) - Proceeds from sale of investments accounted for using

equity method 60,637 780,000 Purchases of other investments (241,307 ) (716,670 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments 462,547 104,818 Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (280,742 ) (102,687 ) Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits

and guarantee deposits 64,852 150,369 Payments for refundable insurance policies (68,767 ) (74,896 ) Other 4,695 273 Cash flows from investing activities (13,215,842 ) (11,838,114 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (1,830,000 ) (5,170,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings (360,000 ) 1,480,000 Proceeds from other financial liabilities 329,566 261,360 Payments of other financial liabilities (20,168,227 ) (19,982,614 ) Dividends paid (1,533,237 ) (3,836,213 ) Other (55,832 ) (48,486 ) Cash flows from financing activities (23,617,730 ) (27,295,953 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 84,604 484,867 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,795,199 4,923,594 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 38,671,734 42,466,933 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 42,466,933 47,390,527

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Going Concern Assumption

Nothing to be reported.

Changes in Accounting Policies

Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information

IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 210,110,839 2,891,041 ― 213,001,880 Intersegment transactions 167,160 ― (167,160 ) ― Total revenue 210,277,999 2,891,041 (167,160 ) 213,001,880 Segment operating profit 13,541,072 826,004 (119,353 ) 14,247,723 Finance income 776,298 Finance expense (581,486 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (407,816 ) Profit before tax 14,034,719

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 223,551,703 2,783,674 ― 226,335,377 Intersegment transactions 127,000 ― (127,000 ) ― Total revenue 223,678,703 2,783,674 (127,000 ) 226,335,377 Segment operating profit 22,798,740 834,462 (86,119 ) 23,547,083 Finance income 3,506,147 Finance expense (556,074 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (2,334,956 ) Profit before tax 24,162,200

Intersegment transactions are based on market price. Substantially all revenues are from customers operating in Japan. Geographic information for revenues is not presented due to immateriality of revenue attributable to international operations. In addition, non-current assets (excluding financial instruments, deferred tax assets and assets related to retirement benefits) are not presented because substantially all non-current assets are located in Japan and non-current assets located overseas are not material.

Major customers information is not provided because there is no single external customer that accounts for 10% or more of the Company's revenue.

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent and diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 were as follows:

For the year ended

March 31, 2021 For the year ended

March 31, 2022 Numerator： Basic earnings attributable to owners of the parent ( thousands of yen ) 9,711,559 15,672,105 Denominator： Weighted average number of shares ― basic（shares） 90,195,162 90,296,089 Dilution arising from stock options (shares) 451,642 430,813 Weighted average number of shares ― diluted（shares） 90,646,804 90,726,902 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic (yen) 107.67 173.56 Diluted (yen) 107.14 172.74

Stock split

Based on a resolution of the Board of Directors on November 9, 2020, the Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of common shares held by shareholders as of December 31, 2020, with an effective date of January 1, 2021. As a result of the stock split, per share information for the previous and current consolidated fiscal years presented in the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements is presented after adjustment for the stock split.

Subsequent Events

Nothing to be reported.

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (“FY2021”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022 [Under IFRS]

May 13, 2022

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Ticker symbol: 3774

URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/

Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO

TEL: (03) 5205-6500

Scheduled date for annual general shareholders’ meeting: June 28, 2022

Scheduled date for dividend payment: June 29, 2022

Scheduled date for filing of annual securities report (Yuka-shoken -houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: June 30, 2022

Supplemental material on annual results: Yes

Presentation on annual results: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (% shown is YoY change) Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss)

for the year Profit (loss)

attributable to owners

of the parent Other comprehensive income JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022 226,335 6.3 23,547 65.3 24,162 72.2 15,800 61.2 15,672 61.4 17,352 40.3 Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 213,002 4.2 14,248 73.2 14,035 96.0 9,801 133.7 9,712 142.4 12,364 195.5

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Rate of return

on equity Ratio of profit before taxes to total assets Ratio of operating profit to revenues JPY JPY % % % Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022 173.56 172.74 16.2 10.7 10.4 Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 107.67 107.14 11.5 6.6 6.7

(Reference) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: JPY(2,335) million, Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: JPY(408) million

(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Ratio of owners' equity

to total assets Owners' equity

per share JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions % JPY As of March 31, 2022 231,805 104,621 103,528 44.7 1,146.32 As of March 31, 2021 220,777 90,972 89,956 40.7 997.24

(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, owners' equity per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(3) Consolidated Cash Flow

Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities Cash and cash equivalents

(end of the year) JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 43,573 (11,838 ) (27,296 ) 47,391 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 40,544 (13,216 ) (23,618 ) 42,467





2．Dividends

Dividend per Shares Total cash

dividends

for the year Payout

Ratio

(consolidated) Ratio of Dividends to Shareholder's Equity

(consolidated) 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY millions % % Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2021 ― 20.50 ― 19.50 ― 2,684 27.6 3.2 Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2022 ― 23.00 ― 25.00 48.00 4,335 27.7 4.5 Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2023

(forecast) ― 29.25 ― 29.25 58.50 30.2

(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-onewith an effective date of January 1, 2021. The 2Q-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 is the amount before the stock split. Regarding the post-split basis amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, 2Q-end and annual dividend per share are JPY10.25 and JPY29.75, respectively.

3. Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023

(April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

(% shown is YoY change)

Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parent Basic earnings per share JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY Interim Period Ending September 30, 2022 117,000 7.3 10,700 15.0 10,300 (1.3 ) 6,800 (1.3 ) 75.29 Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 250,000 10.5 27,200 15.5 26,300 8.8 17,500 11.7 193.77

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate

i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None

ii. Other changes in accounting policies: None

iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

i. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):

As of March 31, 2022: 93,534,800 shares

As of March 31, 2021: 93,469,200 shares

ii. Number of treasury stock:

As of March 31, 2022: 3,221,667 shares

As of March 31, 2021: 3,263,532 shares

iii. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 90,296,089 shares

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: 90,195,162 shares

* IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, number of shares issued, number of treasury stock and number of weighted average common shares outstanding above have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year, respectively.

* Status of Audit Procedures

This document is not subject to the audit procedures by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions

i) Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of May 13, 2022. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets, please refer to “Considered Factors for FY2022 Financial Targets” written on page 8 of this document.

ii) Adoption of IFRS

We have adopted IFRS from the Annual Securities Report (Yuka-shoken houkokusho) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.





[English Translation]

May 13, 2022

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

(Ticker symbol: 3774, The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Information Pertaining to Our Largest Shareholder

1. About Our Largest Shareholder (As of March 31, 2022)

Name Relationship Its Ownership Percentage (%) Securities Exchanges

where its Shares are Listed Direct ownership Indirect ownership Total Nippon Telegraph

and Telephone

Corporation (“NTT”) IIJ is NTT's affiliate company 22.4 4.5 26.9 Tokyo Stock Exchange

(The Prime Market)

2. Position of the Listed Company (IIJ) within NTT Group and other relationships

The ownership percentage by NTT, which is IIJ's largest shareholder, was 26.9% as of March 31, 2022, including its indirect ownership. However, IIJ's business activities are not affected by NTT's ownership in IIJ and IIJ is maintaining its management independence.

3. Business Relationship with NTT Group

IIJ uses services provided by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation for a significant portion of IIJ’s access circuits, services provided by NTT Communications Corporation for a significant portion of IIJ’s domestic and international backbone circuits, and services provided by NTT DOCOMO, INC for a significant portion of IIJ’s mobile infrastructure, to provide Internet connectivity, mobile-related and other services to IIJ’s customers. IIJ also leases a part of Internet data center facilities from NTT Group companies to provide Internet data center services. The aggregate amount paid to for these services was JPY21,649 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.





