Notice regarding the Upward Revision of Dividend Forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

TOKYO, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE Prime Market: 3774) announces that it revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, as indicated below.

1. Revised Forecast of Year-end Dividend



Dividend per share 2Q-end Year-end Total Previous Forecast (Disclosed on November 5, 2021) - JPY23.00 JPY46.00 Revised Forecast - JPY25.00 JPY48.00 Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 JPY23.00 - - Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 JPY20.50(*) JPY19.50 -(*)

(*) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. The 2Q-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 is the amount before the stock split. Regarding the post-split basis amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, 2Q-end and annual dividend per share are JPY10.25 and JPY29.75, respectively.

2. Reason

IIJ’s basic policy for the return to shareholders is to maintain stable and continuous dividends to shareholders while giving full consideration to securing its funds to strengthen its financial position and to prepare for its operation and business development.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, considering this basic policy and the financial results, IIJ revised year-end dividend forecast to JPY25.00 per common share, from its initial forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year of JPY19.50 per common share and previous forecast of JPY23.00 per common share revised on November 5, 2021. Total annual dividend forecast for the year ended March 31, 2022 is JPY48.00 per common share, which increased by JPY18.25 per share compared to the post-split-basis results for the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April, 2022.

