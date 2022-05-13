Dividend payment ex-date of AS ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’

English Latvian

AS ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (SCM1R, ISIN: LV0000100600) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on May 18, 2022 at the end of the working day.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is May 17, 2022. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

AS ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ will pay dividend 0.08 EUR per share on May 19, 2022.

AS ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ confirms that the dividends are paid from the profit earned until 31.12.2017.





