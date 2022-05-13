English Finnish

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

13 May 2022 at 9.00 a.m.

Lassila & Tikanoja plc announces final tender offer results of the 2023 Notes

Lassila & Tikanoja plc (the “Company”) announces the final results of the invitation to the holders of its EUR 50 million 1.250 per cent notes due 17 September 2023 (ISIN: FI4000349089) (the “2023 Notes”) to tender the 2023 Notes for cash on the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 6 May 2022 (the “Tender Offer Memorandum”) (the “Tender Offer”).

The aggregate nominal amount of the 2023 Notes validly tendered by the noteholders for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer was EUR 32,270,000.

The acceptance for purchase of any 2023 Notes by the Company has been subject to, without limitation, the pricing of the issue of new notes as announced on 6 May 2022 (the ”New Notes”) (the “New Issue Condition”). The Company announces that the New Issue Condition has been fulfilled and, subject to continuing satisfaction of such condition, any and all 2023 Notes validly tendered by the noteholders for purchase will be accepted in full pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The purchase price of the 2023 Notes is EUR 1,005.00 per EUR 1,000 in nominal amount of the 2023 Notes. The Company will also pay accrued and unpaid interest on the 2023 Notes accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer.

The settlement date for the Tender Offer is set to 23 May 2022. All of the 2023 Notes purchased by the Company will be cancelled. The 2023 Notes not tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer will remain outstanding.

Danske Bank A/S acts as Dealer Manager, and Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch acts as Tender Agent in the Tender Offer. Information in respect of the Tender Offer may be obtained from the Dealer Manager.

Danske Bank A/S acts as Sole Lead Manager for the issue of the New Notes.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Valtteri Palin

CFO

Additional information:

Valtteri Palin, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,171 people. In 2021, the company’s net sales amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en

