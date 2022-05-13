Proactive news headlines including AdAlta Ltd, Hygrovest Ltd, Buru Energy and OzAurum Resources

Sydney, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has received a buy recommendation from Lodge Partners with a 12-month price target of A$0.25 per share, reflecting an implied upside of 331% from current levels. Click here

Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:HGV) continues to outperform the Canadian cannabis market, with the investment holding group producing a loss of 25% for the financial year to 30 April 2022 compared to the 70% loss in the listed Canadian cannabis index. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has ushered in a new chief executive to oversee the company’s next stage of development. Click here

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) continues to make strides in a diamond drilling program over the Mulgabbie North Gold Project’s newly discovered Demag Zone. Click here

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) is poised to begin the recruiting for a Phase 2 clinical trial concerning its Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitor, AMP945, in first-line patients with advanced pancreatic cancer following the receipt of ethics approval from a second Human research Ethics Committee (HREC). Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has completed its share purchase plan (SPP) raising $2.44 million to go with the $22.4 million (before costs) raised in its April placement. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has set the drills turning in an inaugural reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the Korhogo Project in Côte d’Ivoire, targeting multiple gold anomalies identified in auger drilling. Click here

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has opened its first high purity critical metals plant in Ochang, South Korea, consolidating the strong partnership the company has with South Korea. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd’s subsidiary GAMEE has opened the Arc8 gaming platform and added play-to-earn utility for partner tokens in the from of Arc8 tournament rewards. Click here

