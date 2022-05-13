Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Global Market Outlook 2022-2028: A US$ 5,346.62 Million Market by 2028

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The carbapenem-based antibiotics market size is projected to reach US$ 5,346.62 million by 2028 from US$ 3,964.57 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.



Generic versions of antibiotics are popular due to their availability and affordability. In addition, the expiry of patented carbapenem-based antibiotics has widen-up opportunities for generic drug manufacturers to enter the market with their cost-efficient drugs. The focus of generic drug producers is to increase the reach of these drugs. Moreover, the shortage of antibiotics to treat bacterial infections is also one of the prime factors driving the market's growth. The increased production of generic carbapenem-based antibiotics has enlarged the drug availability in various low- and middle-income countries.



Based on type, the carbapenem-based antibiotics market is segmented into meropenem, doripenem, imipenem, tebipenem, and others. The others segment held the largest market share of the carbapenem based antibiotics market in 2021, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the carbapenem-based antibiotics market during the forecast period. The growing developments for carbapenem-based antibiotics are likely to drive the market growth in the future.



Based on indication, the carbapenem-based antibiotics market is segmented into bacterial meningitis, acute pelvic infections, respiratory tract infections, intra-abdominal infections, urinary tract infections, and others. The others segment held the largest share of the carbapenem-based antibiotics market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



By distribution channel, the carbapenem-based antibiotics market is segmented into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the carbapenem-based antibiotics market in 2021, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on geography, the carbapenem-based antibiotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. North America dominates the global market share and is expected to hold its strong foothold in the coming years.

The region is expected to witness a consistent growth in the future owing to factors such as increased adoption of carbapenem based antibiotics, high prescription rate of antibiotics, and advancements in research and development leading to the emergence and launch of new medicines.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The carbapenem-based antibiotics market size in India and China is expected to grow rapidly owing to factors such as the large population, increasing focus of market players on developing novel vaccines and products at affordable prices, and high penetration of market players manufacturing generic drugs and exporting them across the world.





