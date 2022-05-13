Top 6 Global Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Annual Report 2022: Featuring Deere & Co., CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF and Kubota

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2022 - Strategy Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Agriculture Equipment market has been doing well amid logistical, supply chain and labor force disruptions caused by the pandemic. while also facing semi-conductor chip shortages & rising input as well as material costs causing the demand to outpace supply across many key product segments.
The industry also continues to make steady progress towards development of a range of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of agriculture over long term while continuing the development of innovative services & business models configured on connectivity & autonomy. However, uncertainty over the likely direction of the pandemic & rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening are likely to be a concern for the industry
The demand for agriculture equipment in a marked upswing phase powered by higher agriculture commodity prices & favorable farm economics across most key markets with net farm incomes in the U.S. growing by almost 25% year-on-year for 2021 with above average forecasts for farm sector profits for 2022 with global economy striving to make a comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The net cash receipts from the sale of agricultural commodities are also likely to grow by almost 7% for 2022. However, a decrease in direct government payout over COVID-19 relief in 2022 and an increase in production expenses are likely to impact & partially offset the same. Overall, demand for agriculture equipment is projected to maintain its overall growth momentum across most key global markets in 2022
Against this backdrop, the 2022 edition of the report analyses the overall strategy focus and provides insights into & comprehensive analysis of the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & pursued by the World's Top 6 agriculture equipment manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon
Report Excerpts:
- John Deere & Kubota effectively harnessing & leveraging startups' technological capabilities & edge to drive innovation and development of cutting edge products, services & solutions
- Analysis of CNH Industrial's Clean Energy Leader Strategy focused on sustainable farming & agriculture and Transform 2 Win Strategy for 2020-2024 focused on boosting efficiency & profitability
- John Deere & CNH's pursuit of acquisition-led inorganic growth strategies aimed at portfolio expansion
- AGCO's focus on development of self-propelled equipment in the application technology product line-up and expansion of precision planting portfolio with a foray into sprayer segment
- Higher agriculture commodity prices & favorable farm economics driving demand for new agriculture equipment
- Above-average forecasts for farm sector profits for 2022 with net cash receipts from the sale of agricultural commodities likely to grow by almost 7% for 2022
- Lower direct government payout over COVID-19 relief in 2022 and an increase in production expenses are likely to impact farm profitability
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For All 6 Industry OEMs
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Product Portfolio and Key Competitors
- Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
Section 3: SWOT Analysis
Section 4: Strategic Focus & Priorities
Section 5: Key Strategies & Plans
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Service Level Strategies & Plans
- Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans
- Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section - 6: Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section - 7: Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section - 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 9: Strategic Market Outlook
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Agriculture Equipment
- Global Demand Outlook for Agriculture Equipment - Demand Growth Projections
