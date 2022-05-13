For Eurovision, Turin and Piedmont Shows Their Vocation for Hospitality on Many Levels

TURIN, Italy, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music brings people together, even in the most challenging times. The Eurovision Song Contest, one of the most important international songwriting competitions globally, is not only an opportunity to turn the spotlight on the touristic, cultural, and eno-gastronomic excellence of Turin and the northern-Italian region of Piedmont and the vocation of the region for the hospitality of different cultures. Turin and Piedmont are also showing how they embrace populations having a moment of difficulty.

On the occasion of the Eurovision Song Contest, the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine arrived in Turin to perform at the Eurovision Village, in the beautiful Valentino Park, in collaboration with the European Commission and the European Parliament. The Orchestra was also welcomed in Palazzo Madama, a historic building that houses the Turin City Museum of Ancient Art. "We have been welcomed with great warmth, we feel good, and we love the fact of being here with you," said Natalia Stets, director of the Orchestra, adding, "I think that Ukrainians and Italians are very close to each other: we share a big heart and a strong feeling of welcome."

Founded in 2016, the Orchestra aims to develop Ukraine's very young musical talents and is made up of boys and girls aged between 12 and 22 years old, from different cities, such as Odessa, Chernobyl, Kiev and Kalviv. The presence of the Orchestra shows how peace is a relevant part of the program of the Eurovillage, created by City of Turin and the Piedmont region on the occasion of Eurovision.

The village is open to citizens and free, with the exhibitions of over 200 artists, testimonials and activists. The idea was to represent in a closed space the rich environment of Torino and Piedmont made of culture and events, dealing with peace and human rights. The Eurovillage saw, on Europe Day, also the presence of the European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli.



Turin and the Piedmont Region proved again to be one of the most welcoming in the world, not only for Eurovision and not only for the many tourists. After the outbreak of the conflict, it welcomed 10 thousand Ukrainians and activated info centers giving detailed indications for families, individuals, or local authorities wishing to receive those fleeing the country.



