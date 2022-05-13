Global Lawn Mower Market Report 2022-2027: Autonomous Lawn Mowers Projected to Grow with Higher CAGR than Non-Autonomous During Forecast Period

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawn Mower Market by Type, End Use, Propulsion Type, Battery Type, Lawn Size, Autonomy and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The lawn mower market, by value, is projected to grow to USD 33.6 billion by 2027 from USD 23.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2027.
The market is expected to witness strong growth due to factors like rising applications in residential segment along with commercial spaces like golf clubs, office and public lawns spaces, etc., including stringent emissions regulatory norms for maintaining green areas around the cities across different regions of the world. The growth opportunity is also driven by factors such as rising popularity of robotic mowers which are integrated with automation and AI enabled self-operated technology for uniform and efficient lawn mowing operations.
Medium Size Lawns: The fastest-growing segment in terms of lawn size for lawn mowers
Lawn mowers, suitable for lawn areas between 0.25 acres to 0.5 acres, i.e., from 1000 m2 to 2000 m2, are considered medium lawn sizes. The lawn mowers with mid-range capability in terms of cutting width, engine/battery discharge time, cordless/automatic, robotic, etc., are used specifically in residential and commercial spaces where the home or business has a medium size lawn area at the front/back, wherein each lawn is considered as a zone.
The autonomous lawn mower is estimated to register highest CAGR, under level of autonomy segment
Automated solutions for lawn mowing provide efficient, aesthetic, and uniformity in mowing operations without or only minimal involvement of human labor. Due to the aging population and unavailability of cheap labor across European and other developed countries, the demand for autonomous technologies for lawn mowers is likely to register an increase in demand. Technological advancements like IoT and AI-assisted mowing will be the future in the lawn mower market.
The Asia Oceania is estimated to be fastest and Americas to be the largest market for lawn mower during the forecast period
The Asia Oceania region market comprising China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia, and it has a comparatively less market share for the lawn mowers than other major regions of the world, but is expected to register the fastest growth in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. The region has recently witnessed many foreign companies offering new technology-driven robotic and walk-behind lawn mowers. An increase in disposable family income and people's interest in gardening activities in emerging economies have opened new avenues and created several opportunities for lawn mower manufacturers in the region. The Chinese lawn mower market is the largest in the Asia Oceania region and is witnessing significant growth in sales and demand for different types of lawn mowers. China is one of the fastest-growing markets for robotic lawn mowers, given the rising disposable income in the country.
On the other hand, Americas, comprising countries like US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil is projected to be the largest market for lawn mowers in terms of volume sold annually during the forecast period. The US, traditionally one of the global technological leaders, is the largest American lawn mower market. The large customer base and high disposable income levels fuel the demand for lawn mowers resulting in increased manufacturing activities. The growth of the lawn care industry and a higher annual cost of landscaping services are the major factors for the growth in this region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Demand for Lawn Mowers for Residential Purposes
- Growth in Demand for Lawn Mowers for Commercial Purposes
Restraints
- Trade Barriers and Protectionist Policies Among Different Regions
- High Cost of Lawn Mowers
Opportunities
- Developments and Growing Popularity of Electric and Robotic Mowers to Drive Demand
- Introduction of Robots-As- A-Service (RaaS) Business Model
Challenges
- High Accident Rates
- Increasing Safety Regulations and Stringent Emission Standards to Impact Demand
