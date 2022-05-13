Global Agriculture Equipment Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group, & Kubota

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agriculture Equipment Market - 2022-2026 - Market Backdrop & Landscape, OEMs' Strategies & Plans, Key Trends, Strategic Insights, Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes and provides critical insights into key industry, market & technology trends likely to shape the future of the Global Agriculture Equipment market over near to medium term followed by outlining emerging, potential growth opportunities.



The Global Agriculture Equipment market has been doing fairly well while maneuvering a difficult terrain marked by serious logistical & supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine while also facing rising input as well as material costs apart from labor force disruptions impacting operations across industry OEMs and causing demand to outpace supply across most key product segments.

The demand for agriculture equipment has been in a marked upswing phase powered by higher agriculture commodity prices & favorable farm economics across most key markets with net farm incomes in the U.S. growing by almost 25% year-on-year for 2021 with above average forecasts for farm sector profits for 2022 with global economy striving to make a comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic. The net cash receipts from the sale of agricultural commodities are also likely to grow by almost 7% for 2022.



The industry, however, continues to make steady progress towards development of a range of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of agriculture over long term while continuing the development of disruptive technologies and innovative services & business models configured on connectivity & autonomy.

However, uncertainty over the likely direction of the pandemic & rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening are likely to be a major concern for the industry. Further, a decrease in direct government payout over COVID-19 relief in 2022 and an increase in production expenses are likely to impact & partially offset the same.

Overall, demand for agriculture equipment is projected to maintain its overall growth momentum across most key global markets in 2022. The long term market fundamentals for agriculture remain robust and firmly in place with the global agriculture output needed to double itself by 2050 to sustain the projected population growth rate & trend with a crucial role likely to be played by mechanization & technological evolution by the industry.

Report Excerpts:

John Deere & Kubota effectively harnessing & leveraging startups' technological capabilities & edge to drive innovation and development of cutting edge products, services & solutions

Analysis of CNH Industrial's Clean Energy Leader Strategy focused on sustainable farming & agriculture and Transform 2 Win Strategy for 2020-2024 focused on boosting efficiency & profitability

John Deere & CNH's pursuit of acquisition-led inorganic growth strategies aimed at portfolio expansion

AGCO's focus on development of self-propelled equipment in the application technology product line-up and expansion of precision planting portfolio with a foray into sprayer segment

Higher agriculture commodity prices & favorable farm economics driving demand for new agriculture equipment

Above-average forecasts for farm sector profits for 2022 with net cash receipts from the sale of agricultural commodities likely to grow by almost 7% for 2022

Lower direct government payout over COVID-19 relief in 2022 and an increase in production expenses are likely to impact farm profitability

Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:

Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections

Assessing potential impact of emerging Market Trends & Developments

Contingency planning for current Strategies & Programs

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

Analysis of Key Industry Trends, Issues & Challenges, Risk Factors & Market Outlook for 2022

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Introduction & Market Overview



Section 2: Market Landscape - Top Players - Business & SWOT Analysis

Deere & Co.

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Inc.

CLAAS Group

SDF Group

Kubota Corporation

Section 3: Global Agriculture Equipment Industry - SWOT Analysis



3.1 Strengths to Leverage

3.2 Weaknesses to Overcome

3.3 Opportunities to Capitalize Upon

3.4 Threats to Negate & Overcome



Section 4: Key Industry Trends



Section 5: Key Market Trends



Section 6: Key Technology Trends



Section 7: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 8: Potential Growth Opportunities



Section 9: Business, Growth and Other Strategies for Key Industry OEMs

Deere & Co.

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Inc.

CLAAS Group

SDF Group

Kubota Corporation

Scope of Analysis Covers:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 10: Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 11: Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Outlook for 2022



Section 12: Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Strategic Market Outlook & Demand Growth Projections

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook

Growth Drivers

Demand Forecast & Growth Projections for Agriculture Equipment - Near to Medium Term

Companies Mentioned

Deere & Co.

CNH Industrial Inc.

AGCO Inc,

CLAAS Group

SDF Group

Kubota Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebxtyo