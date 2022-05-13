New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277226/?utm_source=GNW





The global cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $13.81 billion in 2021 to $15.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The market is expected to grow to $20.82 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.



The cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market comprise sales of devices that are effective in managing and restoring the heart’s normal function or rhythm. These devices are used to treat and manage arrhythmia-related diseases such as cardiac arrests, heart failure, or cardiac arrhythmias.



The main products of cardiac rhythm management devices and equipment are pacemakers, defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT).A pacemaker is a small device that’s placed in the chest for controlling the heartbeat.



It’s used for preventing the heart from beating too slowly.The defibrillators are implantable cardioverter defibrillators and external defibrillator.



Cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) is CRT-defibrillators (CRT-D), CRT-pacemakers (CRT-P).The pacemakers are implantable pacemakers and external pacemakers.



The applications involved are bradycardia, tachycardia, heart failure, and others that are used by various end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician’s clinics.



North America was the largest region in the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrhythmia, ischemic heart disease, and hypertension is driving the CRM devices market.Sedentary lifestyles and medical conditions such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes are major causes of cardiovascular diseases.



According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases account for about 31% of all global deaths.Most of these deaths occur due to heart attacks and strokes.



As more people suffer from cardiovascular diseases, the demand for cardiac rhythm management and devices is expected to increase.



The risks associated with cardiac rhythm management devices and equipment market is acting as a restraint on the market.CRM devices may pose potential risks such as post-implant infections and contraindications in patients undergoing any type of radiation therapy or diagnosis.



Implantable CRM devices contain complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) which may get damaged due to therapeutic doses of radiation.Also, as the implants are highly sensitive devices, any dysfunction may have life-threatening consequences for the patients.



The considerable number of risks involved in using CRM devices are affecting the growth of the market.



Technologies such as subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (S-ICD) and leadless cardiac pacemakers (LCP) are being developed to overcome complications with transvenous lead and other CRM devices.The novel modular cardiac rhythm management (mCRM) system allows for the coordination of leadless pacing and defibrillator therapy delivery by providing wireless intra-body communication between devices.



This communication is possible by a combination of anti-tachycardia pacing-enabled LCP and S ICD. For instance, Medtronic developed the leadless pacemaker Micra which can be placed in the heart through veins and is self-contained within the heart.



Manufacturers of cardiac rhythm management devices and equipment are governed by various regulatory bodies such as the FDA in the USA.The United States Food and Drug Administration recalls any product with safety issues or defects that can endanger the consumer.



The FDA recalled the Platinium implantable cardiac defibrillator and resynchronization therapy defibrillator due to issues with hardware configuration and functioning. The company had to discard all non-implanted Platinium devices and follow up with all patients implanted with these devices.



The countries covered in the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

