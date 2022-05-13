New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277225/?utm_source=GNW





The global immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $14.56 billion in 2021 to $16.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The market is expected to grow to $24.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.



The immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market consists of sales of immunochemistry diagnostic devices and related services. Immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment are designed to diagnose diseases or conditions by studying the functions of the immune system through analyzing the nature of specific proteins, antigens, antibodies, and their interaction.



The main product types are immunochemistry analyzers, immunochemistry stainers, incubators, microscopes, centrifuges, autoclaves, and consumables.Centrifuges are machines using centrifugal force for separating substances of different densities, removing moisture, or for simulating gravitational effects.



The immunochemistry analyzers are chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers, immunofluorescence (IFA) analyzers, enzyme immunoassay (EIA) analyzers, radioimmunoassay (RIA) analyzers, enzyme-linked fluorescent assay (ELFA) systems, and multiplexed assay systems.The immunochemistry stainers are automated stainers and semi-automated stainers.



The consumables are antibodies, antigens, enzymes, reagents, stains, buffers, disposables, and others. The various applications are endocrinology, oncology, cardiology, therapeutic drug development and monitoring, infectious disease testing, drugs of abuse testing, and others that are used by various end-users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research labs, and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.



North America was the largest region in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in the incidence of target diseases is a major driver for the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market.The incidence rate of diseases such as viral infections, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, or hormonal disorders is increasing worldwide, mainly due to poor lifestyle choices.



For example, according to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading global cause of death, accounting for over 17.6 million deaths per year. This number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030.



Stringent regulatory policies related to the approval of immunoassay instruments and consumables are a major restraint for the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market.Immunochemistry devices and equipment manufacturers are required to obtain multiple and separate clearances from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for launching their products.



The entire process of regulatory approval is time-consuming, with a minimum of about 18-30 months required for approval of class III devices and around 6-9 months required for approval of class II devices.



Companies in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in automated immunoassay systems.This is mainly because automation has led to an increase in the capabilities of diagnostic devices in testing higher volumes of patient specimens.



In addition, the development of various integrated clinical chemistry systems has immensely improved the efficiency of the analytical phase of clinical chemistry laboratory testing and led to further automation. For example, ichroma-50 is an automatic immunoassay analyzer of Boditech Med Inc. that measures the concentration of the targeted analyte in body fluids such as blood, urine, and other samples in a few minutes, and reduces the labor cost and human error in the process.



In the USA, the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market is regulated under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and all diagnostic laboratory tests are regulated by the clinical laboratory improvement amendments of 1988 (CLIA), which is administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). A CLIA/FDA compliant laboratory is required to file a PMA/510(k) for market approval of any immunochemistry device. Hence, the regulatory scenario related to immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment will keep a check on the companies that manufacture these devices and equipment.



The countries covered in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

