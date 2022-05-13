2022 World Gold Mining Report, Featuring Profiles of Newmont Goldcorp, Barrick Gold, Polyus, Agnico Eagle Mines, Newcrest Mining, Kinross Gold, AngloGold Ashanti and Yamana Gold.

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gold Mining Market Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Gold Mining Market was valued at USD 197.58 Billion in the year 2021. Global Gold Mining Market witnessed healthy growth during the historical period, on account of a significant increase in disposable income of consumers across the globe.

In addition, major factors driving sales of gold products include increasing, changing consumer preferences coupled with the rising population of high-net-worth individuals. Additionally, different customs followed by people across the world regarding the adoption of ornaments and gems are further anticipated to boost the purchase of products significantly.



The Gold Mining Market in 2020 turned out to be one of the most volatile years in contemporary history, with a number of unusual events. The pace with which the COVID-19 pandemic spread, the severity of the lockdowns, the scope of global government stimulus efforts, and the extent of the equities market bounce were all major factors. In addition, higher gold prices and weaker local currencies drove the domestic price of gold to historical highs, negatively impacting the demand for jewellery.



Gold mining is a global business with operations on every continent, except Antarctica, and gold is extracted from mines of widely varying types and scales. The rising demand for gold Jewelry is driving the supply of gold. Many central banks, particularly in developing nations, are continuing to diversify their assets away from the dollar and euro, and are likely to increase their holdings in the near future.

Gold has been considered one of the best sources of investment for centuries and is always in high demand regardless of any fluctuating economies and happenings in society. The high demand for gold ensures that Jewelry holds its value and will always be easy to liquidate when needed, thus impelling the market growth.



Scope of the Report:

The report analyses the Gold Mining Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Gold Mining Market by Mining Method (Placer Mining, Hardrock Mining, Others).

The report analyses the Gold Mining Market by End Use (Jewelry, Investment, Central Banks, Technology).

The Global Gold Mining Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).

The Global Gold Mining Market has been analysed by Country (United States, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Mining Method, by End Use).

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Newmont Goldcorp, Barrick Gold Corporation, Polyus, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Newcrest Mining Limited, Kinross Gold Corporation, Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, Yamana Gold.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Gold Mining Market: Product Overview



4. Global Gold Mining Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.1 Market Size, By Volume, 2017-2027

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Gold Mining Market

4.4 Global Gold Mining Market



5. 5. Global Gold Mining Market: Segment Analysis



6. Global Gold Mining Market: Segment Analysis



7. Global Gold Mining Market: Regional Analysis



8. North Americas Gold Mining Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



9. Europe Gold Mining Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. Asia Pacific Gold Mining Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



11. Global Gold Mining Market Dynamics



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gold Mining Market - By Mining Method (Year 2027)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gold Mining Market - By End Use (Year 2027)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gold Mining Market - By Region (Year 2027)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Gold Mining Market

13.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis- Global Gold Mining Market

13.4 Supply Chain- Global Gold Mining Market



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Newmont GoldCorp

Barrick Gold Corporation

Polyus

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Newcrest Mining Limited

Kinross Gold Corporation

Gold Fields

Anglogold Ashanti

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Yamana Gold

