Vietnam Diagnostic Labs Markets Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow from $1,087.51 Million in 2021 to $1,749.95 Million by 2027

The "Vietnam Diagnostic Labs Market, By Provider Type (Hospital Based Diagnostic Labs v/s Stand Alone Diagnostic Labs), By Test Type (Pathology v/s Radiology), By End User (Referrals, Walk-ins, Corporate Clients), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027"



The Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market is expected to grow from USD1087.51 million in 2021 to USD1749.95 million by 2027 to grow at a CAGR of 6.79%

The rise in prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases among the old age population and the advent of advanced diagnostic techniques are the key driving factors for the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market.

Also, the rise in the healthcare expenditure by the market players and growth in the number of diagnostic laboratories are expected to boost the growth of the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market throughout the forecast period.



An increase in the occurrence of infectious and chronic diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders, urological problems, renal disorders, and cardiovascular diseases has significantly impacted the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market. Growing consumer awareness about timely health check-ups and the need to diagnose effective methods for the treatment of diseases are fueling the demand for diagnostics tests and other procedures.



The government is working on improving healthcare infrastructure and investing substantial amounts for the development and construction of hospital facilities and diagnostic labs. Also, the surge in research and development activities by the market players to upgrade the existing infrastructure and find innovative solutions to improve the accuracy of diagnostics tests, such as the adoption of artificial intelligence technology in the diagnostics sector, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market.



The Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market is segmented into provider type, test type, end-user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on test type, the market is bifurcated into pathology and radiology. The pathology test dominated the market in 2021 by capturing the largest market share of 59.20% and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The surge in the health-consciousness among consumers makes them take regular health check-ups to monitor their current health condition and take appropriate steps. The majority of the test is comprised of pathology tests and is expected to fuel the demand for pathology tests throughout the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market from 2017 to 2020

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market based on provider type, test type, end-user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution

To identify dominant region or segment in the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market

To identify drivers and challenges for the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market

Some of the leading market players operating in the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market are:

Lab Group International Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Medic Medical Diagnostic Center

Medical Laboratory and Technology Co. Ltd.

Chemedic Test Center

HI-Medic Laboratory Co., Ltd.

Vietnam Lab Testing Center (Labo TH Vietnam)

Hoan My Medical Corporation

Vietlife Medicine Joint Stock Company

Plus Diagnostics (d+)

Medlab Vietnam

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Vietnam Diagnostic Labs Market, By Provider Type:

Hospital Based Diagnostic Labs

Stand Alone Diagnostic Labs

Vietnam Diagnostic Labs Market, By Test Type:

Pathology

Radiology

Vietnam Diagnostic Labs Market, By End-User:

Referrals

Walk-ins

Corporate Clients

Vietnam Diagnostic Labs Market, By Region:

Southern

Northern

Central

