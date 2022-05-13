New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277218/?utm_source=GNW





The global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $6.97 billion in 2021 to $8.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The market is expected to grow to $13.74 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%.



The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market consist of sales of weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and related services. Weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment are the most widely used patient monitoring devices.



The main types of weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment are weight monitoring devices and temperature monitoring devices.Weight monitoring devices are the devices used or employed in establishing the size, quantity, extent, area, or measurement of quantities, things, produce, or articles for distribution or consumption that are sold or exposed for sale or hire at any basic charge.



The temperature monitoring devices are tabletop temperature monitoring devices, handheld temperature monitoring devices, wearable continuous monitoring thermometers, temperature monitoring sensors, and smart temperature patches. The various end-users hospitals and clinics, home settings, and ambulatory surgical centers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising prevalence of obesity is one of the major drivers of the weight monitoring devices and equipment market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.9 billion adults around the globe were diagnosed, as overweight, and also over 340 million children of 5 to 19 years across the globe were overweight. To curb the increase of obesity, weight monitoring devices can play a vital role by reminding the user to follow a certain diet or monitor the exercising habits of the individual. Thereby driving the demand for weight monitoring devices, thus driving the market growth.



Product recalls act as a restraint on the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market.For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled many digital thermometers due to wrong calibration and incorrect display of body temperature.



Also, thermometers manufactured by 3M company were recalled by the FDA after a prolonged investigation due to incorrect display of body temperature.Similarly, in 2020, the FDA has recalled a specific model electric thermometer manufactured by Cardinal Health, a multinational health care services company.



Such a high number of product recall hampers the market growth.



The use of wearables is a trend that is prevalent in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market.Many companies such as Apple, Google, and Samsung are investing in the research and development of wearables.



The wearables have high-end sensors attached to them, which measures and monitors body temperature and weight.Various new products are launched in the wearable category.



For example, Blue Spark’s, Temp Traq is a wearable temperature monitor. Also, Fitbit wearable tracks and monitor weight.



Stringent FDA regulations need to be followed in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market.FDA has a set of good manufacturing practices designed for the monitoring of body temperature and weight monitoring devices.



FDA monitors the safety and effectiveness of these devices.Part 880 of the FDA regulations pertain to the general hospital and personal use devices; subpart C relates to personal use monitoring devices.



Weight monitoring devices are classified by the FDA as Class I devices.The manufacturers are tasked with the thorough inspection, measuring and testing efficiency, and ensuring it meets the intended purposes.



Once this is finished the manufacturer must calibrate the device according to a set of rules or limits to improve the precision and accuracy of the readings. After all, this is completed the FDA will take their final call regarding the certification of the device.



The countries covered in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

