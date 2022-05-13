New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277217/?utm_source=GNW

The global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market is expected to grow from $18.96 billion in 2021 to $20.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The market is expected to grow to $29.79 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.



The insulin pens, syringes, pumps, and injectors devices and equipment market consists of sales of insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors, and related services.Insulin pens are reusable pen-like tools used to inject the desired dose of insulin into the blood of a diabetic patient.



Insulin helps to ensure that glucose levels in the patient’s blood are appropriate.Insulin syringes are reusable devices used to inject insulin that is specifically made for self-administration.



Insulin pumps and injectors are the devices that are used to deliver insulin continuously throughout the day to the diabetic patient and maintain blood glucose levels.



The main types of insulin pens, syringes, pumps, and injectors devices and equipment are pens, injectors and pumps, syringes.The syringe is a device used to inject fluids into or withdraw them from something.



The pens used are reusable and disposable.The pumps used are tubed pumps and tubeless pumps.



The various end-users are hospitals, home care, and others.



North America was the largest region in the insulin pens, syringes, pumps, and injectors devices and equipment market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest market in insulin pens, syringes, pumps, and injectors devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in the prevalence of diabetes globally is driving the growth of the insulin pens, syringes, pumps, and injectors market.The increase in the number of people suffering from obesity, unhealthy eating habits, physical inactivity, and the increasing geriatric population are some of the key factors which are leading to the increase in the global prevalence of diabetes.



According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020, around 34.2 million people in the U.S. were suffering from diabetes. Also, according to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, globally approximately 463 million adults were living with diabetes; by 2045, this number would rise to 700 million, driving the insulin pens, syringes, pumps, and injectors market.



Resistance towards self-injection by patients is restraining the insulin pens, syringes, pumps, and injectors market.The fear of injections causes anxiety in some patients thus causing them to avoid the use of insulin injections and being inconsistent in their insulin uptake.



According to a report by, National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) anxiety about and the fear of injection-associated pain has been estimated to affect approximately 30%–50% of patients, before the initiation of diabetes education interventions.The report also stated that close to 28% of patients were unwilling to initiate insulin therapy, if prescribed because they were not confident about handling the injections and the anticipated needle pain due to self-injection.



This resistance to self-injection due to the fear of needles is hampering the growth of the market.



Many companies are focusing on technological advancements in insulin delivery systems to deliver insulin effectively and safely.For instance, in February 2019, the FDA also approved the Tandem Diabetes Caret: Slim X2 insulin pump.



This pump uses interoperable technology that allows patients to customize their diabetes management devices according to their preferences. These devices contain automated insulin dosing systems, continuous glucose monitors, blood glucose meters, or other electronic devices.



The insulin pens, syringes, pumps, and injectors devices and equipment market is regulated by authorities such as the US FDA and European Medicines Agency.For instance, FDA’s Title 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) provides guidelines for proper labeling of medical devices such as food, drugs, cosmetics, and other medical devices, the manufacturers of these devices must comply and adhere.



FDA also provides strict label warnings prohibiting the sharing of insulin injectable medicines, to avoid infections in patients which are caused by the sharing of these insulin devices.



In 2020, Medtronic, an Irish medical device company agreed to acquire Companion Medical, a manufacturer of InPen, for an undisclosed amount.The connected insulin pen helps users to manage their diabetes by tracking insulin doses and active insulin.



This acquisition is an ideal strategic fit for Medtronic, to further simplify diabetes management and improve outcomes by optimizing dosing decisions for a large number of people using multiple daily injections (MDI). Companion Medical was founded by people with diabetes that fuels their drive to create insulin technologies that enable users to live their lives with diabetes solutions that make sense.



The countries covered in the insulin pens, syringes, pumps, and injectors devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

