Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Report 2022

The global anesthesia disposables market is expected to grow from $0.92 billion in 2021 to $1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market is expected to grow to $1.3 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.



The anesthesia disposables market consists of sales of anesthesia disposables and related services.The anesthesia disposables are easy to use and portable devices.



To a large extent, they have replaced the reusable ones and are largely used to the whole body or a targeted part of the body during tests and surgical operations so that the patient does not experience the pain and other sensations.



The main products of anesthesia disposables are anesthesia breathing circuits, endotracheal tubes, anesthesia gas masks, and laryngeal mask airway.Laryngeal mask airways (LMA) are supraglottic devices that are used as a temporary method to maintain an open airway during the administration of anesthesia or as an immediate life-saving measure in a patient with a difficult or failed airway.



The patient groups are neonatal, adult, and pediatric. The various end-users are hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and other end users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the anesthesia disposables market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the anesthesia disposables market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increase in the aging population leads to increased surgeries driving the anesthesia disposable market.Increasing life expectancies paired with age-related comorbidities have resulted in the growth of the elderly population who undergo surgeries.



The prevalence of cardiovascular disease, arthritis, thyroid disease, and emphysema is steadily increasing, which is proportionally increasing the number of surgeries coupled with the growing prevalence of diseases. These diseases are found mainly in elderly people, which is increasing the consumption of anesthesia disposables as they are widely used in surgical procedures and are driving the market in the forecast period.



Lack of trained anesthesiologists is restraining the market.Anesthetist plays a very vital role in patient’s care during and posts any surgery or operation.



They acquire the ability to offer a premium level of care to their patients.As with the increase in the number of patients especially for surgery and operations across the globe, the demand for skilled and trained anesthetists also increases.



To meet rising patient demand for anesthesia services, countries are facing a critical shortage of skilled and trained anesthetists.For example, the Centre for Workforce Intelligence, a unit of UK NHS staffing agency Health Education England stated that according to their study, the demand for anesthetic services would grow by 25% by 2033, and would require the number of anesthetists to grow by 300 a year.



As reported in a study conducted by the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC), a shortfall of 33,800 to 72,700 physicians across the specialties is expected by 2030. Thus there is a significant gap in the requirement of trained anesthesiologists across the country which is likely to hinder the growth of the anesthesia disposables market.



The demand for cuffed endotracheal tubes (ETTs) in pediatrics is growing as compared to uncuffed ETTs.During pediatric anesthesia, general endotracheal intubation is commonly performed for airway management and positive pressure ventilation.



Traditionally, uncuffed endotracheal tubes (ETTs) are recommended for children up to eight years old.But the major disadvantages of the uncuffed ETTs such as an increase in air leakage around the tube, make it difficult to ensure that the child is breathing adequate amounts of oxygen.



In addition, the measurement of tidal volume is also compromised.Uncuffed ETTs also allow waste anesthetic gases to escape, contributing significantly to operating room contamination and rendering the anesthetic procedure more expensive.



Therefore, the trend is towards increasing the usage of cuffed ETTs for pediatric procedures.



According to the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, facilities should select disposables registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and follow manufacturer recommendations regarding use, exposure time, and disposal. Also, they should discard disposable single-use devices in a biohazardous bag/container (e.g., breathing circuits, airway devices, orogastric tubes) immediately after use.



The countries covered in the anesthesia disposables market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

